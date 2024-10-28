ADVERTISEMENT
Why does cooking gas always finish on Sundays?

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever wondered if there's some gas-stealing gremlin that syphons your gas-like juice every Sunday?

Why cooking gas finishes on a Sunday [zikoko]
If you're Nigerian, you may have noticed that your cooking gas tends to finish every Sunday, which is typically the most inconvenient time for your gas to run out, as most shops are closed.

If you're curious, here's why you always run out of gas on Sundays.

After a hectic workweek, you have all the time to buy food stuff, cook, and stock up your fridge with all manner of soups and stews.

You may also have family and friends over and need to cook for a larger group. Cooking a lot on weekends will inevitably lead to your gas running out.

If you refill your gas on a Sunday and cook at a similar rate each week, you'll likely run out of gas again around the same time the following month or months.

Your cooking gas finishing on a Sunday is also a classic example of Murphy's Law: the law states if anything can go wrong, it will. If it can't go wrong, it will go wrong anyway.

We tend to notice these "inconvenient moments" more because they disrupt our routines, especially when preparing meals for family gatherings or the upcoming week.

Why cooking gas finishes on a Sunday [Business Insider]
Why cooking gas finishes on a Sunday [Business Insider]

Our perception plays a big role too. This is known as the frequency illusion or the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon.

It simply states that when something inconvenient happens once, we're more likely to remember it and notice it again.

If gas ran out on a random day of the week, we'd probably replace it without much thought, but on Sundays, it feels more annoying, making it stand out in our memory.

So, there you have it; these are the four reasons why your gas finishes on a Sunday.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

