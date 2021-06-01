Why do the people of the Czech Republic still whoop women’s butt?
Whooping a woman’s butt in the modern day is reserved for sexual acts of BDSM but this is not the case in the country of Czech Republic.
Despite knowledge of the Christian implications of Easter, the Czechs have many traditions around that time.
Typically, this butt whooping is done by male relatives, who use handmade willow stick with ribbons at the end. It is not supposed to hurt the woman.
Why do the people of the Czech Republic do this? The willow tree is believed to be one of the trees that wakes first after spring, hence it is believed to enhance the fertility and vitality of women.
Some people especially foreigners believe this is barbaric and perpetuating patriarchy and misogyny, but the indigenes have fun with it.
