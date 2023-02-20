ADVERTISEMENT
Why Chivita Smart Malt Drink is becoming kiddies' favourite

If you have kids at home, it is your responsibility as a parent or guardian to find healthy nutritional and functional beverage

s to add to their daily diet. However, when that beverage delivers a great taste that they love, it easily becomes their favourite.

This has been the story of Chivita Smart Malt Drink since its introduction last year into the Nigerian market. As the positive word on the brand spreads, Chivita Smart Malt Drink has become trendy, especially among children. It has become a favourite for kids’ lunchbox as they go about their day in school.

As a parent, your child's lunchbox with Chivita Smart Malt Drink gives you the opportunity to provide them with extra nutrients they need for health and energy.

Children require a healthy source of daily nourishment to provide the stamina and energy to learn, play, and thrive , while they are out of your care during the day. Chivita Smart Malt Drink is rich in Vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12 and E, giving children the energy to learn and play, whilst also enjoying its great taste.

Mrs. Juliet Abidoye, a Physical Education teacher and mother of two, while sharing her experience stated that her love for Chivita products was what naturally moved her to try out the Chivita Smart Malt Drink when she first saw it in a neighbourhood store in 2022.

"Ever since, I have not stopped buying it for my kids. Children need a lot of energy & focus to pay attention in their classes. At the playground, they may participate in activities that require a lot of energy and need a healthy source of energy replenishment like Chivita Smart Malt Drink to ensure concentration and keep them energetic all through the day. Plus, my kids love the taste! It's a win-win situation for us,” she said.

Mrs Martina Edet, a mother of two, stated that her children always drew her attention to Chivita Smart Malt Drink whenever they stopped by at the neighborhood kiosk on their way to school.

“At first I was curious about the product but gave in when I read about its value and positive feedback from other parents. I want my children to excel and do so with the right energy that Chivita Smart Malt Drink provides” she noted

According to CHI Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, the success of Chivita Smart Malt Drink is a testament of the company’s avowed commitment to creating innovative products that add value to the lives of Nigerians.

“We are naturally pleased to know that Chivita Smart Malt Drink is adding value to the lives of children who consume it. The growing popularity of the brand is a result of its beneficial source of energy to children to enable them to concentrate, learn, play and excel,” she said.

Chivita Smart Malt Drink is available in stores across Nigeria in a handy and convenient 125ml aseptic pack and retails at an affordable price of N80.

