ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Whitley Neill Gin is official gin sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse Mix

You can expect a range of Whitley Neill's flavoured gins served at the October 7 Pulse Influencer Awards.

Pulse Influencers' Awards is back for a third edition
Pulse Influencers' Awards is back for a third edition

Recommended articles

The British distiller is world-famous for its blend of tasteful gins, with a well-established reach all over the world, including Nigeria.

Whitley Neill Gin Nigeria will play a central role in the success of the third edition of the awards, organised by Pulse Nigeria annually since 2021.

The brand will be present at the October 7 event with a fully stocked bar serving refreshing cocktails and elevating your gin experience. You can expect a range of flavoured gins from their best seller, the Quince flavour, to others like Blood Orange, Blackberry and London Dry gin for those who prefer the original gin flavours. There’s something for everyone!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pulse Influencer Awards celebrates digital creativity, innovation, and community-building efforts of influencers, and is held simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire.

The awards are a recognition of the individuals who have used social media as a platform to create value, share ideas, and build large, active communities.

Last year, the Pulse Influencer Awards received overwhelming participation with 480k votes across various categories, reflecting the vibrant digital community in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria is looking forward to an even bigger celebration this year with the theme of The Golden Era - Bold & Elegant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award finale promises to be a celebration of glamour, food and drinks, content creation, and networking opportunities.

For more information on Pulse Influencer Awards 2023, visit Pulse Nigeria.

Let the fun be-Gin!

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How watching horror movies affects your mental health

How watching horror movies affects your mental health

Whitley Neill Gin is official gin sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Whitley Neill Gin is official gin sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

10 of the world's most empty countries with only a few people living in them

10 of the world's most empty countries with only a few people living in them

Vagina hygiene you must teach your teenage girl!

Vagina hygiene you must teach your teenage girl!

Here are common things people rarely dream about

Here are common things people rarely dream about

5 amazing health benefits of eating fruits and vegetables daily

5 amazing health benefits of eating fruits and vegetables daily

You should try these foods to reduce snoring

You should try these foods to reduce snoring

10 rare body features most people don't have

10 rare body features most people don't have

Igbo Landing: How some Igbos chose to drown to their deaths over slavery

Igbo Landing: How some Igbos chose to drown to their deaths over slavery

Get clear and glowing skin without skincare routine

Get clear and glowing skin without skincare routine

5 Nigerian celebs who are always travelling around the world

5 Nigerian celebs who are always travelling around the world

All you need to know about the Mai Deribe house made of gold in Nigeria

All you need to know about the Mai Deribe house made of gold in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The human dog [Insider]

Meet the Japanese man who spent ₦‎10.8 million to transform into a dog

The world's largest African restaurant chain owned by Eniola and Shola Medupin [Twitter/instagram]

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

These cities have been able to stand the test of time [Times Of India]

These 5 cities have existed for over 5,000 years on Earth