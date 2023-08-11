Whitley Neill Gin is official gin sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

The British distiller is world-famous for its blend of tasteful gins, with a well-established reach all over the world, including Nigeria.

Whitley Neill Gin Nigeria will play a central role in the success of the third edition of the awards, organised by Pulse Nigeria annually since 2021.

The brand will be present at the October 7 event with a fully stocked bar serving refreshing cocktails and elevating your gin experience. You can expect a range of flavoured gins from their best seller, the Quince flavour, to others like Blood Orange, Blackberry and London Dry gin for those who prefer the original gin flavours. There’s something for everyone!

The Pulse Influencer Awards celebrates digital creativity, innovation, and community-building efforts of influencers, and is held simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire.

The awards are a recognition of the individuals who have used social media as a platform to create value, share ideas, and build large, active communities.

Last year, the Pulse Influencer Awards received overwhelming participation with 480k votes across various categories, reflecting the vibrant digital community in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria is looking forward to an even bigger celebration this year with the theme of The Golden Era - Bold & Elegant.

The award finale promises to be a celebration of glamour, food and drinks, content creation, and networking opportunities.

For more information on Pulse Influencer Awards 2023, visit Pulse Nigeria.