Tired of the same old Nigerian food? These restaurants serve hot meals from all parts of Africa.

While many of them are under-the-radar, we're certain someone out there is searching for pan-African food, be it at casual joints or high-end spots.

NOK by Alara

Nok is a great stylish spot for brunch, and offers quite a diverse pan-African menu. With its state-of-the-art chefs, Nok serves up elevated African cooking, from Ethiopian red lentil stew to Senegalese grouper with vegetables over broken rice. There's even a garden, bar and grill section outside with live DJ sets spinning highlife to hip-hop to old school reggae.

Kaldi house Lagos

Kaldi serves dishes all the way from Ethiopia, and some might say they brew the best coffee in Lagos. You can find the cosy restaurant at 1, Adeyemi Bero Crescent, Ilupeju Industrial Estate.