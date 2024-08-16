ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 8 things you can do when you are being chased by a dog

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Encountering a stray dog that is chasing you can be a frightening experience. However, staying calm and knowing how to react can significantly increase your chances of avoiding a bite or an attack.

Chased by a dog- Nairaland Forum
Here are some effective strategies to use if you find yourself being chased by a stray dog:

One of the first things to do when a dog starts chasing you is to stop running. Running can trigger the dog’s predatory instinct, making it more likely to chase you aggressively.

Instead, stand still and avoid making any sudden movements. This can help to de-escalate the situation and signal to the dog that you are not a threat.

Stop running and stand still-Mytour
While standing still, avoid making direct eye contact with the dog. Direct eye contact can be perceived as a challenge or a threat by the dog, potentially provoking an attack. Instead, look slightly away and keep the dog in your peripheral vision.

If the dog continues to approach you, one unusual yet effective trick is to crouch down and put your hand on the ground.

This can confuse the dog, making it think you are picking something up or preparing to interact in a non-threatening way. In some cases, this action might cause the dog to lose interest or turn around and leave.

Speak to the dog in a firm, calm voice. Saying commands like “No,” “Stay,” or “Go home” can sometimes be effective in deterring the dog. Avoid yelling or making high-pitched noises, as this can excite the dog further.

Use a firm, calm voice- Quora
If the dog stops chasing and you’ve managed to calm it down, start backing away slowly. Do not turn your back on the dog, as sudden movements might reignite its instinct to chase. Keep your movements slow and deliberate until you’re at a safe distance.

If you have something with you, such as a bag, umbrella, or jacket, use it as a barrier between you and the dog. Hold the object out in front of you to create a physical barrier. This can make you appear larger and more intimidating, potentially causing the dog to back off.

If possible, try to get to higher ground or a safe space, like climbing onto a car or a nearby structure. This can put a physical barrier between you and the dog, making it difficult for the dog to reach you.

If you have an object like a water bottle, hat, or anything else, throw it to the side away from you. This can distract the dog, giving you time to slowly back away or find a safer position.

Throw a ball- Skylark Network
When faced with a stray dog that’s chasing you, staying calm and knowing how to react is crucial. By stopping your movement, avoiding direct eye contact, and using some of the tricks mentioned, you can increase your chances of avoiding an attack.

Always remember to back away slowly and look for a safe exit if the situation allows. If you frequently encounter stray dogs, consider carrying a whistle or a small deterrent spray as an added precaution.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

