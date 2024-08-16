Here are 8 things you can do when you are being chased by a dog

1. Stop running and stand still

One of the first things to do when a dog starts chasing you is to stop running. Running can trigger the dog’s predatory instinct, making it more likely to chase you aggressively.

Instead, stand still and avoid making any sudden movements. This can help to de-escalate the situation and signal to the dog that you are not a threat.

2. Avoid eye contact

While standing still, avoid making direct eye contact with the dog. Direct eye contact can be perceived as a challenge or a threat by the dog, potentially provoking an attack. Instead, look slightly away and keep the dog in your peripheral vision.

3. Put your hand on the ground

If the dog continues to approach you, one unusual yet effective trick is to crouch down and put your hand on the ground.

This can confuse the dog, making it think you are picking something up or preparing to interact in a non-threatening way. In some cases, this action might cause the dog to lose interest or turn around and leave.

4. Use a firm, calm voice

Speak to the dog in a firm, calm voice. Saying commands like “No,” “Stay,” or “Go home” can sometimes be effective in deterring the dog. Avoid yelling or making high-pitched noises, as this can excite the dog further.

5. Back away slowly

If the dog stops chasing and you’ve managed to calm it down, start backing away slowly. Do not turn your back on the dog, as sudden movements might reignite its instinct to chase. Keep your movements slow and deliberate until you’re at a safe distance.

6. Use an object as a barrier

If you have something with you, such as a bag, umbrella, or jacket, use it as a barrier between you and the dog. Hold the object out in front of you to create a physical barrier. This can make you appear larger and more intimidating, potentially causing the dog to back off.

7. Find higher ground or a safe space

If possible, try to get to higher ground or a safe space, like climbing onto a car or a nearby structure. This can put a physical barrier between you and the dog, making it difficult for the dog to reach you.

8. Distract the dog with an object

If you have an object like a water bottle, hat, or anything else, throw it to the side away from you. This can distract the dog, giving you time to slowly back away or find a safer position.

When faced with a stray dog that’s chasing you, staying calm and knowing how to react is crucial. By stopping your movement, avoiding direct eye contact, and using some of the tricks mentioned, you can increase your chances of avoiding an attack.