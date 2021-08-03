What to do when a loved one dies: A list of things you should do

After a friend or a family member dies, they leave their life behind and it needs to be closed out. You may need to handle a few personal and legal details once they pass away. Although losing someone close to you is difficult and painful, some daunting tasks may fall on your shoulders. On that note, read on to know what you need to do when a loved one passes away.

Official Death Declaration

The first thing you need to do as soon as a loved one dies is to get an official death certificate; without it, you can’t proceed with the funeral arrangements. If your family member or friend dies in a hospital, their doctor will handle all the necessary preparations.

However, if the deceased dies at their home, you need a medical professional to report their death. Call the emergency number in your country to help you transport the deceased to an emergency room, where they can be declared officially dead.

Funeral Preparations

Once you're done with all the documentation and paperwork, prepare yourself for the hardest part. Saying goodbye to your relative or close friend is extremely difficult.

Therefore, you need to prepare a decent funeral, where all their close friends and family members can gather to support you and offer their condolences. Furthermore, if the deceased left a will or explained their wishes about how the funeral should look like, you must adhere to their wishes.

However, if the dead person doesn’t mention anything about their funeral, you should arrange a family meeting, where you discuss how the funeral should look and how much they can afford. The Australian professionals in Perth explain that you need to honor the wishes of the recently passed.

So, you should contact a Funeralcare in Perth that can create a memorable eulogy. You can even look for a company that offers embalming services that allow you to view the body of your loved one as it was.

Regard Other Aspects

If the deceased had pets, make sure they have caretakers or send them to a family member who loves pets and can take care of them. Additionally, you need to secure their property as well, whether it’s a house or a car.

You can also notify the landlord or the police if their property will remain abandoned for a while. Finally, make sure to notify the deceased’s employer or co-workers of the sad news. While you’re at it, you can ask about benefits, remaining paychecks, and life insurance.

Parting with a close one is undoubtedly an agonizing event that leaves you mourning and grieving. Nonetheless, you need to take care of a few matters after they pass away, such as the funeral, bank accounts, and unpaid bills. However, if the responsibility is too big for you, don’t hesitate to ask a family member to assist you.