What if ‘fake life’ is just what you need to survive in Lagos?

People may have opinions of fake life, such as; it is the wrong way to live your life, and it’s misleading others with a two-faced life. But have you ever thought that being delusional can help in being confident and a form of escape from the pressures of life?

Even though it’s useful to remember that fake life has a line one should not cross, here are some reasons people live fake lives in Lagos;

Eko no dull

In Lagos, there's no room for missing out. People tend to portray themselves as affluent and extravagant, they don't mind putting themselves in outrageous situations like excess debt, to buy the latest clothes, cars and shoes just to stay trending.

Even though their bank account says otherwise from their lifestyle, and the person they present to the world isn't necessarily their true self. For many, the 'fake it till you make it' approach proves to be surprisingly effective.

Pulse Nigeria

It's a strategy that allows them to project an image of success until the day arrives when their once-illusory life becomes a genuine reality, eliminating the need for pretence.

Preservation of privacy

Living a fake life can provide a degree of privacy and protection from prying eyes. In a city where gossip and scrutiny are prevalent, maintaining a certain level of anonymity by projecting a different image can help individuals safeguard their personal lives and keep their true selves hidden from unwanted attention.

Fear of being left behind

In Lagos, no one wants to be left behind, so everyone desires to be part of the scene. Occasionally, people choose fake friendships and lifestyles just to remain in the limelight and appear important in society.

It's just as simple as a celebrity suddenly following different friend groups or having different lifestyle choices to still be considered important or trendy in society.

Networking opportunities

In Lagos, networking is a critical aspect of success. Living a fake life can sometimes facilitate connections with influential individuals who may not have noticed someone's true self initially.

These connections can open doors to career opportunities, partnerships, and collaborations that might otherwise be inaccessible.

The ‘chop life before life chops you’ crew

Lagosians are experts at living the good life. The "chop life before life chops you" mantra is a testament to Lagosians' resilience, adaptability, and ability to find joy amidst the chaotic life in the city.