It's no surprise that Lagos guides and tips are scattered on magazines around the world.

Duro Oluwo is a Lagos-born fashion designer who granted an interview to Vogue in 2017 about his top places for doing certain things in the city.

This is Lagos, according to Duro Oluwo, but let's see if we still agree with him, or if much has changed in two years.

Best Place To Party: New Afrika Shrine

The original Shrine, the historic music venue founded by afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, is no more. In its place is the new Shrine, a replacement run by Kuti’s children that remains the best party in town. Oluwo urges people to visit when they can, in a group.

What we think: We definitely agree, especially if you're into original Afrobeats. Thursdays and Sundays are best because you can get to catch a performance by Fela's son Femi, or other great artistes.

Best Place To Eat: Nok By Alara

"Serving elevated African cooking, you can choose between Ethiopian red lentil stew or Senegalese grouper with vegetables over broken rice. Fitted with a garden and grill section outside with live DJ sets spinning highlife to hip-hop to old school reggae, the restaurant is a popular destination for the younger and hipper crowd."

What we think: Nok is a great stylish spot for brunch, and offers quite a diverse pan-African menu. It even offers a special amala menu (remember our amala review at Nok?) However, if you are searching an authentic Nigerian menu, we won't call Nok the best place for that. Quality hasn't diminished over the past 2 years though.

Best Place To Get A Book/Juice/Record: The Jazzhole

"The Jazzhole is a hidden gem on the mainland, situated on one of the busiest streets in the city. Part juice bar, part bookshop, and part record store, the 30-year-old store counts critically acclaimed authors like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie amongst its fans."

What we think: First of all, Jazzhole is in Ikoyi, the Island. It's a chic place to get a quick breakfast at the juice/coffee bar, and has quite an extensive collection of records. However, for books, not quite.

Best Place To Shop: Alara

"When it comes to shopping, “the only place really is Alara,” advised Olowu, who stops by for his gifts on the way back to London or New York. This Lagosian boutique stocks an eclectic mix of African and international designers, from Maki Oh to Saint Laurent. Designed by David Adjaye, the building is reminiscent of a spaceship landing in the middle of the city. The store is worth a visit for the architecture alone."

What we think: Alara is definitely on top of lists of where to shop for designer outfits, but be prepared to spend the big bucks.

Best Place To Explore: The Streets

Olowu recommends that visitors sit back in their car and look around. The harbour, he insists, has 'got that real street life energy, where you just see people look amazing and they don’t even know.'"

What we think: While it might seem great to observe people from behind a screen, interacting with the people of Lagos is a great medium to experiencing the real Lagos. There are also some places that if not explored, will be quite an opportunity missed. Visit the markets and any of these popular tourist attractions.