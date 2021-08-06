We Outside: Visit parks and gardens to have a picnic with friends

There are countless parks and gardens in almost every city in Nigeria. Just do your research, ask around and visit the ones around you.

These gardens offer not only the green shrubbery but on most weekends, they usually have fun activities planned for you and your friend to enjoy.

A more urban garden and park in Lagos is Freedom Park, built to commensurate African heroes, a stroll around the park is a history lesson with signposts of several African leaders.

On most weekends, a live band plays vibrant high life music or any other concert slated for that day,. You can also buy Suya, snacks or have lunch at the restaurants there.

There are also many parks in FCT Abuja but, the most popular is Millennium Park. It is a vast acre of fresh vegetation and flowers.

During festive periods, the park is filled with a lot of people.