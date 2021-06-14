We Outside: A visit to an art gallery or museum would do you so much good

Hi guys, welcome to another episode of we outside. The country has been brimming hot with tension, but if you get a chance to go out, relax and calm your nerves, I say you take it!

The fantastic thing about art galleries and museums is finding them in every city in Nigeria.

Does your town or city have a ministry of culture and tourism, then for sure they would have a museum.

If you go to a museum, you would most likely be shown ancient artefacts by a curator.

Learning about history can be fun as well as informative. You get to use your mind to imagine how people lived in time past.

If you do not care much for a history lesson, gazing upon paintings is fascinating.

Pulse Nigeria

One of the most famous in Nigeria is the Nike Art gallery in Lekki.

A famous five-storey building filled to the brim with art has an incredible aesthetic for pictures and contemplating art.

Here’s a quote from a writer at hotelsng.com “The fence of the compound is adorned with rare marbles, while its walls are covered in different artistic inscriptions and drawings. You immediately feel a deep sense of awe once you walk through its colourfully tattooed black gates. This historical abode ranks high in the list of bedazzling Lagos destinations.”

Pulse Nigeria

“From the inner courtyard of the gallery where you’ll find the stone sculptures, tie-dye workshop and hanging craftworks, to the wide variety of art displayed inside the magnificent structure, you can rest assured that your love for Nigerian art will go through the roof.”

I spoke with Tobi who recently visited Nike's art gallery, "It was really nice, it is great to see a place in Nigeria where there are a lot of artworks.

"Entry is free and that is a huge plus to visit. You also get free drinks. My only issue is that the art work was really expensive and I am not sure anyone would want to buy."

By expensive he meant N50,000 upwards.

It does not have to be Nike’s Art gallery, keep an eye out for artists who have art exhibitions coming up too.

Go for it, stand and contemplate the meaning of the artwork you are beholding.

According to Archaeologist John Lubbock, "Art is unquestionably one of the purest and highest elements in human happiness. It trains the mind through the eye and the eye through the mind. As the sun colours flowers, so does art colour life.”