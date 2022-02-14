Ibadan is a few hours from Lagos. Many people leave the congested city of Lagos for some refuge in the calmer neighbourhood city.
We Outside: The best chill spots in Ibadan
Ibadan is becoming a booming metropolis.
The Ibadan of corrugated iron sheets is fading into the background, and in its place, a new Ibadan emerges.
So if you are coming from out of town or you already live there, here are a few new and old spots to eat, chill and have a good time.
New spots
Taberma
Taberma is a new restaurant in GRA Ibadan. They make different types of meals from Chinese to traditional cuisines. It is not only a restaurant, they also have salsa classes, karaoke nights, live band night and jazz night.
Chicken chaos
Chicken chaos is where you need to go for all things chicken. The great thing about chicken chaos is how affordable it is. Plus, they make the best noodles.
Arnheim
It is located at Jericho, Arnheim is a very high-end restaurant, but the food is worth it. They make some of the best pizza and beefsteak. It is also an art gallery and they have some shows there.
Old spots
Agodi Parks and Garden
Agodi Parks and Garden is a very beautiful and serene garden.
There is also nightclub and lounge inside Agodi Parks and Garden for the party people. It also has a shallow swimming pool which is my favourite thing because you don’t have to know how to swim to enjoy the place.
If you go there in the evening time, there are suya sellers around and hawkers who sell light refreshments. You have to pay a gate fee to enter.
IITA resort
IITA resort is an exclusive resort. Access to the resort is not easy, it is almost like an exclusive club, the best bet is to go with tours and travel agencies as a group.
IITA has a very calming and relaxing environment because of the natural ambience with everything you need ( like food ) in the resort. It is a perfect getaway.
University of Ibadan
UI is an old but classic spot. There is so much to explore in the University, there is the zoo, the botanical garden, the hotel and many spots to chill, eat cheap food and hang out. The environs of the university also has many places to relax and enjoy.
