We Outside: The best chill spots in Ibadan

The Ibadan of corrugated iron sheets is fading into the background, and in its place, a new Ibadan emerges.

So if you are coming from out of town or you already live there, here are a few new and old spots to eat, chill and have a good time.

New spots

Taberma

Taberma is a new restaurant in GRA Ibadan. They make different types of meals from Chinese to traditional cuisines. It is not only a restaurant, they also have salsa classes, karaoke nights, live band night and jazz night.

Chicken chaos

Chicken chaos is where you need to go for all things chicken. The great thing about chicken chaos is how affordable it is. Plus, they make the best noodles.

Arnheim

It is located at Jericho, Arnheim is a very high-end restaurant, but the food is worth it. They make some of the best pizza and beefsteak. It is also an art gallery and they have some shows there.

Old spots

Agodi Parks and Garden

Agodi Parks and Garden is a very beautiful and serene garden.

There is also nightclub and lounge inside Agodi Parks and Garden for the party people. It also has a shallow swimming pool which is my favourite thing because you don’t have to know how to swim to enjoy the place.

If you go there in the evening time, there are suya sellers around and hawkers who sell light refreshments. You have to pay a gate fee to enter.

IITA resort

IITA resort is an exclusive resort. Access to the resort is not easy, it is almost like an exclusive club, the best bet is to go with tours and travel agencies as a group.

IITA has a very calming and relaxing environment because of the natural ambience with everything you need ( like food ) in the resort. It is a perfect getaway.

University of Ibadan