I thought I was going to die. I rowed the kayak boat so hard, I couldn't feel my arms for days.

The boat kept moving with the tides because it was about to rain and, getting the boat to turn was difficult.

After I got off the kayak boat, the fear made me want to vomit and defecate at the same time.

I wasn’t the only one with a less than pleasant experience, someone’s kayak boat turned upside down.

Others had a better time rowing the boat and enjoyed the experience.

I know I had previously shared someone else's kayaking experience and I wrote that kayaking is fun and, indeed it is but, it can be less fun if certain safety precautions aren’t taken.

The fundamental thing is to have a life jacket on in case your boat capsizes, even if you can swim.

The second most important thing is to listen to the instructor if it is your first time and ask as many questions as you can.

Wear ideal clothing because there is a very high chance that water will splash on your outfit. You need an outfit that is at least water-resistant, comfortable and will protect you from the cold.

The weather is very important when kayaking. Before you kayak, find out the weather forecast. If the weather changes and rain starts falling, there is a higher chance the boat will capsize because the waves might get turbulent.

Kayak in still waters and small water bodies, surf zones and rivers can be dangerous. Kayak around the shore and where there are no speed boats or ships because speed boats can make you lose your balance and ships can't see kayak boats.

Finally, do not go kayaking alone and do not kayak while intoxicated or high. Do all these and you won’t have such a terrible experience like I did.