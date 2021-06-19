We Outside: Plan a hotel getaway for a weekend

Sometimes you need to be removed from your everyday experiences and go away to somewhere alone or with friends.

A private getaway is helpful in so many ways. Sometimes being in the same place for so long can have you feeling stuck, unproductive and in rot.

Travelling help us to get out of that feeling of being stuck or uninspired but there are sometimes that you cannot travel. Especially with how unsafe the country is.

What do you do when you need a private getaway?

A private hotel getaway could be done as a couple, a family or alone.

Pulse spoke with David on how a gateway helped him after he suffered a setback in school.

David had just found out he had an extra year at the university. He was more distraught because he had to change department before because of his poor grades.

Now he had failed a course and not just failed he won't be graduating the same time as his mates.

“It wasn’t like I planned to fail the course, I fell ill during exams, and I couldn’t read. They brought the exams papers to the sickbay but I could not write it well."

"When I saw that I had failed the course, I felt the need to run away from school. So, I travelled to Lagos and lounged in a hotel."

"I stayed there for about 2 weeks. My uncle knew where I was and when I told him what he happened to me, he agreed to pay for the hotel bills."

"Staying in the hotel gave me a lot of clarity and courage to resume school again and face the extra year."

Wherever you stay, there are hotels and resorts you can go to.

As you save money for rent, clothes, and other amenities, put money aside for a vacation or a getaway.

In these hotels or resorts, you can go to the poolside, for a facial or massage or whatever interesting package they have.

If you feel like it would be too depressing to go alone, plan a weekend getaway with your friends or your significant other.

You would find it interesting and invigorating and you would return to your everyday life feeling inspired.