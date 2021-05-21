We Outside: Kayaking is fun, 2 Nigerians talk about their experiences

How many times would you go to a beach, club or a restaurant? Kayaking is you (and someone else sometimes) rowing a boat in a shallow stream and pond.

The awesome thing about Kayaking is that it is a way to reconnect with nature and reflect.

I know Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja have places for kayaking.

Pulse Nigeria

I spoke with Nonso and Christiana who have gone Kayaking in Abuja and Lagos, respectively.

Nonso went kayaking at Chartered Farms, National Stadium Sports ground “I went with 3 of my friends We went on a weekday, so it was N1,000 for an hour. Weekends it is for N2,000. I do not know if they would have changed the price. Because I went in November 2019"

"It is advisable to wear shorts when going just so you do not get wet."

I asked her if she was afraid and she said; "Yes at first because you do it on your own. The instructor will show you how but then leave you to move with it. It is for you to find your balance, so you don’t tumble. After some minutes, the fear left, and I started moving comfortably and confidently. The boat can just accommodate only one person for balance.”

She could not just begin like that. She had some important instructions given to her. She was told to “Try to make sure you are balanced. Pedal the boat paddle left and right for movement. Depending on how you want to turn the pedal left or right. Try not to collide with the other riders”