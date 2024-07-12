ADVERTISEMENT
Watermelon seed drink: A must-drink for every man

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Watermelon seeds are packed with nutrients that can support overall health and vitality.

Watermelon seed drink
Watermelon seed drink

They are rich in zinc, magnesium, iron, and protein, all of which are beneficial for male reproductive health. Here’s a simple recipe to make a refreshing and nutritious watermelon seed drink:

  • 1/4 cup watermelon seeds (raw and unsalted)
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup diced watermelon flesh (optional for added flavour)
  • 1-2 tablespoons honey or natural sweetener (optional)
  • Juice of 1 lemon or lime (optional)
  • Mint leaves for garnish (optional)
Ingredients
Ingredients ingredients Pulse Ghana
Prepare the watermelon seeds:

  • Rinse the watermelon seeds thoroughly under running water.
  • Spread the seeds on a baking sheet and let them dry completely. You can dry them naturally or use an oven at a low temperature (about 120°F or 50°C) to speed up the process.

Blend the seeds:

  • Once the seeds are dry, place them in a blender.
  • Add 2 cups of water to the blender.
  • Blend the seeds and water on high speed for about 2-3 minutes until the mixture is smooth.
Strain the mixture:

  • Pour the blended mixture through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a large bowl or pitcher to remove the solid seed particles.
  • Press down on the solids with a spoon to extract as much liquid as possible.

Combine with additional ingredients:

  • If you are using diced watermelon flesh, add it to the strained mixture.
  • Blend again until smooth.
  • Strain the mixture once more if desired for a smoother texture.

Sweeten and flavour:

  • Add honey or your preferred natural sweetener to taste.
  • Squeeze in the juice of one lemon or lime for a zesty flavour.
  • Mix well to combine all the ingredients.

Chill and serve:

  • Refrigerate the drink for at least 1 hour to chill.
  • Serve the drink cold, garnished with fresh mint leaves if desired.
Watermelon drink
Watermelon drink Watermelon drink Pulse Ghana
  • Zinc: Supports testosterone production and overall male reproductive health.
  • Magnesium: Helps in muscle function and relaxation, which is beneficial for cardiovascular health.
  • Iron: Essential for healthy blood flow and oxygen transport.
  • Protein: Supports muscle repair and growth.

This watermelon seed drink is not only refreshing but also loaded with nutrients that can enhance male vitality. Enjoy it as a hydrating and nutritious beverage to support your overall health.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

