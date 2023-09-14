Was your mom right that overcooking leafy vegetables removes their nutrients?

Cooking vegetables can be tricky especially when they are a main dish. On the one hand, you have to make soup to make the food soluble, but on the other hand, you risk cooking the vegetables beyond their limit.

This conflict is made worse by the complex childhood relationship with vegetables in most African homes. Not only was eating some of these veggies a tug of war, but the "undercooked" ones would never make the cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in adulthood, we see people eat sautered vegetables and some even raw. You may have even tried some and liked them with the dressing and dipping. Perhaps the dressing, dipping and spicing were all we needed because yes, overcooking vegetables significantly reduces their nutrient content.

Are overcooked leafy vegetables still nutritious?

Pulse

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking has an impact on the nutritional profile of vegetables, and overcooking will usually result in a loss of some nutrients in the cooking water.

The mushier or softer the food gets during cooking, the more nutrients are lost in the water. However, consuming the cooking water may mean you get them all back.

Unfortunately, cooking water from vegetables is less than appealing most times. Worse still, the heat degrades the nutrients so even those in the water are mostly low quality.

Pulse

ADVERTISEMENT

Water-soluble nutrients such as those found in zucchinis, cauliflowers, spinach, kale, peas, green peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, raw cabbage, turnip, and mustard greens, are far more vulnerable to the damage done by overcooking because they will dissolve and be washed out of your vegetables. Nutrients like vitamin B, vitamin C, and potassium are particularly problematic.

That means you should be careful when cooking vegetables that are notably high in these vitamins, as they will lose them quickly when they are cooked for too long.

You will still get nutrition from eating them, even if you have overcooked them, but it’s better to cook them lightly. Try stir-frying, steaming, and microwaving them to reduce the damage. If you boil them, be vigilant of cooking times and remove them as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are raw vegetables better?

Pulse

You might think that a raw vegetable diet would maximise your nutrient intake but that isn't necessarily a good idea. Cooking carries a risk of nutrient loss but it also makes some nutrients easier for your body to absorb and increases the value you get from your food.

For example, you will get more value from vegetables with beta-carotene if they are cooked. Cooking also makes proteins and starches more digestible, and improves carotenoids too.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s best to cook vegetables as little as possible, while still making them edible and enjoyable.

Pulse

Takeaway

Overcooked vegetables will still offer you a good degree of nutrition, but they aren’t as healthy as properly cooked ones.