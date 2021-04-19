This local delicacy, Wara, is not cheese

As sometimes portrayed, wara is not cheese. It is milk curds achieved by adding a coagulant to fresh milk whereas Cheese is achieved through a process of ageing pressed milk curd. You can call it a local Tofu.

Besides, Wara is not a product of fermentation. It is made by boiling milk with some added coagulant to curdle the milk protein.

Interested in making Wara? Below is a typical Nigerian Wara recipe:

Ingredients

1. 3 cups of soybeans or cow milk

2. 75ml cup freshly squeezed lime juice or apple cider vinegar, magnesium chloride, Epsom salt or calcium sulphate.

3. Water

4. Salt and pepper to taste (if you want)

5. Oil for frying

Direction

1. Soak the soybeans overnight. Drain and grind in a blender ( add about 3 cups of water while grinding). If using fresh cow milk, you are good to go!

2. Strain soybeans through a cheese cloth or sieve. Make sure you get the clothe kind.

3. Pour the sieved milk into a big Pot, Boil the soy-milk or cows milk on medium heat for 45 minutes to 1 hour, stirring frequently.

4. Reduce the heat, add in lime juice (do not stir), tofu should start to form. Turn off the heat, cover the pot, set aside for 1 hour.

5. Place the sieve in a bowl or over the sink, pour the tofu in carefully, fold the cheesecloth over and press out as much milk as possible.

6. Press down on the sieve with a tray and a heavy object (this is to remove all excess water from the tofu and allow it to set)

Leave for 4-5 hrs.

Your tofu should be set and ready to serve fresh.