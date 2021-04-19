RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

This local delicacy, Wara, is not cheese

Authors:

omotolani

Wara is made by boiling milk with some added coagulant to curdle the milk protein.

Wara: This local delicacy is not cheese [9jafoodie]

Pulse Nigeria

The results? Coagulated milk protein and whey (the liquid remaining after milk has been curdled and strained). This milk protein is then skimmed off from the whey and sold as wara. Further processing such as boiling and frying, can be applied to firm up the wara before it is cooked in stews and soups.

Recommended articles

As sometimes portrayed, wara is not cheese. It is milk curds achieved by adding a coagulant to fresh milk whereas Cheese is achieved through a process of ageing pressed milk curd. You can call it a local Tofu.

Besides, Wara is not a product of fermentation. It is made by boiling milk with some added coagulant to curdle the milk protein.

Interested in making Wara? Below is a typical Nigerian Wara recipe:

Ingredients

1. 3 cups of soybeans or cow milk

2. 75ml cup freshly squeezed lime juice or apple cider vinegar, magnesium chloride, Epsom salt or calcium sulphate.

3. Water

4. Salt and pepper to taste (if you want)

5. Oil for frying

Direction

1. Soak the soybeans overnight. Drain and grind in a blender ( add about 3 cups of water while grinding). If using fresh cow milk, you are good to go!

2. Strain soybeans through a cheese cloth or sieve. Make sure you get the clothe kind.

3. Pour the sieved milk into a big Pot, Boil the soy-milk or cows milk on medium heat for 45 minutes to 1 hour, stirring frequently.

4. Reduce the heat, add in lime juice (do not stir), tofu should start to form. Turn off the heat, cover the pot, set aside for 1 hour.

5. Place the sieve in a bowl or over the sink, pour the tofu in carefully, fold the cheesecloth over and press out as much milk as possible.

6. Press down on the sieve with a tray and a heavy object (this is to remove all excess water from the tofu and allow it to set)

Leave for 4-5 hrs.

Your tofu should be set and ready to serve fresh.

To fry: Cut the tofu into desired sizes and season with some salt, condiments and pepper. Deep fry until golden brown.

Authors:

omotolani

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive