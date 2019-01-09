Looking for a bit of inspiration for your South Africa itinerary? worry no more as we bring top activities for an unforgettable South African Experience.

With South Africa only a 6-hours flight away, it has become one of the top tourist destinations in Africa with its rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty, wildlife reserves, amazing wines and cuisines and ever welcoming people. It is no wonder why it is the perfect holiday destination.

Have a Spa Session at the Champagne Sport Resorts.

No better way to kick-start your holiday than a deep tissue massage session at the Champagne Sports Resort with complimentary drinks on the house.

Go Horse-Back Riding around the Drakensberg Mountains

You definitely do not want to miss taking in the scenic beauty of Drakensberg from horse’s back. The horse ride itself is a rather thrilling experience that you would never forget, and it is suitable for both children and adults alike.

Visit the Cathedral Peak Wine Estate

Your holiday would not be complete without some wine tasting at Cathedral Peak Wine Estate, Drakensberg, South Africa. This destination offers amazing wines made with a sense of place and is driven by the South African Heritage coupled with mind blowing cuisines that sends your taste buds on a frenzy, the mountain view of Central Drakenberg and game farm is nothing short of a masterpiece. The Cathedral Peak Wine Estate is the perfect spot for weddings with splendid views to make the big day even more magical.

Take a Long Walk to Freedom at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site

Follow Nelson Mandela on his long walk to freedom at the Mandela Capture Site and see life through his eyes. The centerpiece of the Mandela Capture site is the sculpture which was unveiled in the August 2012. The sculpture at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site comprises of 50 steel columns that were laser cut to form an image of Mandela when viewed at the correct angle.

Take on an adventure at Clarens Xtreme

You could choose to either go Ziplining or Quad biking but matter the choice, Clarens Xtereme has got you covered. Clarens Xtereme is here to satisfy the adventure seekers desire with a range of adrenaline pumping offers… from zip-lining to water rafting and quad biking, it also offers Abseiling, paintball and rock climbing. It is fun all the way. The best part is it is totally affordable. Most activities are as little as a half-/full day R250/350. Clarens Xtreme is the perfect haven for adventure seekers who are ready to tick off their adventure bucket-list.

Have the traditional wine at the Basotho Cultural Village

One beautiful thing about South Africa is it ever welcoming people. As a symbol hospitality, the people of Basotho Cultural Village offer their traditional beer to visitor and welcome them to the “khotla”, the gathering place of men. After a few history lessons the lifestyle of the people of South Sotho from the 16th century to the present, you must not leave the village without playing the traditional game of maraba-raba.

Take a tour of Soweto

Home to several historical landmarks in South Africa such as Nelson Mandela’s former home, transformed into the Mandela House Museum, Hector Pietersen Museum, the Orlando Stadium (home of the Kaizer Chiefs football club). Soweto is a fascinating place! Unlike no other! Rich in history, diverse in culture, amazing business opportunities, with warm and friendly people.

Visit the Mandela House Museum

The Mandela House also known as the Nelson Mandela National Museum is the house where Nelson Mandela lived from 1946 to 1962. The Mandela House houses history on the life of Mandela in the context of his works on promoting human rights, democracy, reconciliation, mutual respect and tolerance amongst the people of South Africa

