Here are five examples:

1. Dog meat (Dagaaba and Frafra tribes, Northern region): Dog meat has been a traditional staple among the Dagaaba and

Frafra tribes in the Northern region of Ghana for many years.

While some people might frown upon this practice today, it's uncertain whether it has completely ceased.

2. Cat meat (Ewe sects, Volta region):

In some sects of the Ewe ethnic group in the Volta region, the consumption of cat meat remains a notable tradition.

This particular choice may be seen as unique and controversial in the wider context of culinary preferences.

3. Bat meat (Kwahu tribe, Eastern region): The Kwahu tribe in the Eastern region of Ghana has a penchant for bat meat.

Bats are a less conventional source of protein compared to more commonly consumed animals, making this delicacy distinctive.

4. African palm weevil (Central parts of Volta region): In the central parts of the Volta region, the African palm weevil is considered a delicacy.

This large insect is enjoyed for its protein content and unique taste, further highlighting the diversity of Ghana's culinary landscape.

5. Monkey meat (Various ethnic groups): While not exclusive to one specific ethnic group, monkeys are eaten by different tribes across Ghana, especially in rural areas.

These unconventional meat choices reflect the cultural diversity and traditions of Ghana's ethnic groups.

