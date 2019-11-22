As a matter of fact, most people have coleslaw ingredients lying around at home and therefore they can decide to prepare it on a whim. For some, simplicity is key, while others like it a little bit more creamy and with coconut shavings.

Coleslaw is fairly versatile and can go with Moi Moi, Fried Plantains, Grilled Chicken, Fried Meat, Jollof Rice, Coconut Rice, Fried Rice and some eat it as a dish on its own.

Tips to make your coleslaw recipe better

Try this easy and tasty coleslaw recipe

Before attempting to whip up a recipe, the ingredients have a huge say on how good any dish is going to be. So here a few tips to keep things delightful.

When you set out to make coleslaw, make sure the vegetables aren't stale. Otherwise, the bad taste will show up in the coleslaw.

Lemon juice adds a bit of zing to coleslaw. You can use it in place of mayonnaise.

Coleslaw is easier with either a hand grater or food processor.

A little salt, sugar and black pepper will give your coleslaw an unforgettable taste.

Ingredients

½ medium size cabbage: Peel off the outer leaves, cut into halves and remove the core of the cabbage.

2 pieces of onions (optional but recommended): Chop.

½ cup Mayonnaise

2-3 medium-size carrots: Washed and peel

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Pepper to taste

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon sugar

Method of preparation

After grating the cabbage and carrot, keep them aside. Pour grated carrot and cabbage in a salad bowl, then add coconut shavings and mix to combine well. Then add your spring onions and keep aside. Mayonnaise dressing Combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, sugar, salt, and pepper. Mix it well.

Then add mayonnaise dressing to coleslaw until the creaminess is to your taste. Preserve in your refrigerator until you're ready to serve.

To avoid kitchen accidents, use a hand grater or food processor to grate carrot and cabbage.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com