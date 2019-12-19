Try out these easy tips to change your kid’s mind about drinking milk

There are many benefits of giving your little one fresh milk. But what do you do if your child doesn’t like the taste of milk? We all know that kids can be picky eaters, but the good news is that you can use that to your advantage!

Try some of these super easy tips for fun milk ideas, and and we think you can easily change your little one’s mind about drinking fresh milk.

Fun milk ideas for getting your little one to drink fresh milk.

1. Make drinking milk fun

Kids love anything that is playful, so use that to your advantage. Try giving them a swirly crazy straw with their glass of Magnolia fresh milk.

Another way you can make drinking fresh milk fun is by giving it to them in their favourite cup or letting them choose a special cup at the store that is just for fresh milk.

With a smooth and creamy taste, your little one is sure to drink Magnolia fresh milk happily when you make it into a fun activity!

2. Yummy flavours

If your little one complains about the taste of fresh milk, this is an easy problem to fix! There are many options for changing the flavour of milk.

One option is buying flavoured fresh milk like the creamy chocolate fresh milk from Magnolia. Another option is blending Magnolia fresh milk and your little one’s favourite fruit to make colourful and delicious smoothies!

This is the best trick for Singapore’s hot and sunny climate. Blend your Magnolia milk with a healthy amount of ice cubes for a frozen and healthy treat with that’s almost like eating ice cream! Add a few colourful sprinkles or marshmallows on top and your little ones won’t even believe you if you tell them it’s fresh milk!

4. Make a game of it

Having a glass of Magnolia fresh milk as part of your little one’s bedtime routine can be an excellent time for family bonding.

Make up games where the objectives involve drinking fresh milk. You can compete to see who can make the biggest milk moustache or pretend you’re having a tea party and ask them to pour a glass for you as well. Soon you’ll be giggling together about your silly moustaches!!

5. Give them milk on-the-go

Buy

UHT fresh milk

in single-serve sizes that they can take in their lunch bags or grab one out of the fridge when they’re looking for something to drink. If they are reluctant to drink milk at school, you can help encourage them by decorating the UHT fresh milk pack with googly eyes or stickers of their favourite television characters. The other kids will be jealous of their cool milk packs! The single-serve UHT fresh milk packs are also great for picnics or anytime you’re on the go!

Tips by Dietitian Derrick Ong, Principal Dietitian, Eat Right Nutrition Consultancy

“Children may find drinking plain fresh milk on its own boring. Get your children excited about drinking fresh milk!” said Derrick Ong, Principal Dietitian, Eat Right Nutrition Consultancy.

5 Benefits of Drinking Fresh Milk:

Calcium and Vitamin D found in fortified fresh milk are essential to build strong bones and teeth and to prevent osteoporosis later in life.

Milk is a good source of protein to build muscle.

It is also an excellent source of Vitamin B12 which is needed to form red blood cells that carry oxygen to the muscle, brain and other vital organs

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) and Phosphorous play a role for energy metabolism and many essential biological functions that keep one alert and active all day

Milk is a low glycemic index (GI) food which provides a steady stream of carbohydrates to fuel the child’s mental and physical activities.

Vitamin A is good not just for eyesight, but also to support the growth of healthy skin, tissues, bone and teeth, as well as to build a strong immune system to fight off infections.

Follow these fun milk ideas and switching your toddler to fresh milk will be a breeze!

This article is published with permission from theAsianparent Singapore

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com