On one hand, you're getting help. On the other hand... you're 75% sure your helper is not human.

Previously, I wrote about how following Google Maps left me stranded in the middle of nowhere while trying to locate Ezeagu Tourist Complex in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu.

It'll interest you to know that we did not die from that particular adventure. In fact, the plot thickens.

After several wrong turns and finally finding ourselves on a lonely road, driving for over an hour, we got to an area where there were a few people. Asking around, we realized that we were already in Ezeagu Local government. The only problem was there were many villages in this Local Government and no one knew about this particular tourist attraction or what village it was in.

We drove in circles for a while, hiring a couple of bike men to lead us to "where we were going". Those efforts futile, we noticed a motorbike following us.

Of course, we picked up speed, and so did the bike.

When we got to a rough road and had to slow down, the bike, carrying a woman, passed us and seemed to be trying to tell us something. When we got closer, the woman indicated that we should follow her. Turns out she knew what village we were talking about and was going our way, thankfully.

She led us to the front of the village, told us to keep going and went away.

Should be simple enough to find from here, right? We thought.

Wrong.

We kept driving on this untarred, lonely road until we saw a woman and her son standing by the road side, and asked for directions.

She directed us, then asked if she and her child could follow us down to the area we were going.

I won't lie, I was scared. But I was also tired, so i agreed.

While in the car, we struck up a conversation with her and she told us that she is very familiar with the area, because she grew up in the village. She then also offered to show us the tourist complex.

She took us to the waterfalls/cascading waters, which she explained get turbulent as seasons change, and warm springs. The wooden bridge used to cross over had been destroyed by the turbulence.

From there, we moved to where the caves were. On the way, there was a stream which also had a destroyed bridge. She explained that the bridge had been built by a group of white people, who did not offer the right sacrifices to the spirit of the water before building it. So, the water got angry and destroyed it.

At the caves, there was a very calm stream flowing out of it, which she explained is the source of both the stream and the cascading waterfall. She said the stream gives favour and good luck if one uses it to bathe, etc.

She told us so many exciting stories, including the one where she said that the caves used to constitute a shrine before it was turned into a tourist attraction. The caves apparently didn't allow visitors before, but those that did visit were not supposed to do so with cameras and females were not supposed to enter with trousers. If not, the footage of the shrine would mysteriously disappear, and the trousers would get torn.

After the tour, we thanked her and she offered her and her son a ride back. She declined, and disappeared.

Well, not really, but we didn't see her again.

At this point, I was almost certain she was not 100% human. On a brighter note, I enjoyed the tour and am grateful that she didn't let the natives extort us with their tour fees.