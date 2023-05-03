Top 7 Nigerian destinations to visit for your next vacation

With so many diverse and stunning destinations, it can be hard to choose just one! Here is a list of the top 7 Nigerian destinations you don't want to miss. From the bustling city of Lagos to the picturesque Obudu Cattle Ranch, there's something for every type of traveller;

1) Lagos

Lagos is known as the commercial hub of Nigeria, Lagos is a vibrant city that offers a unique blend of traditional African culture and modern amenities.

With its stunning beaches, world-class restaurants, and lively nightlife, Lagos is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore Nigeria's urban landscape.

Make sure to visit the iconic National Museum, the bustling Balogun Market, and the stunning Lekki Conservation Centre for an unforgettable experience.

2) Obudu Cattle Ranch

Nestled in the picturesque Obudu Hills in Cross River State, the Obudu Cattle Ranch is a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

With its stunning views, cool climate, and luxury accommodation, the ranch offers the perfect getaway for anyone looking to relax and rejuvenate.

Take a dip in the ranch's natural pool, go on a guided tour of the nearby villages, or simply relax with a good book and take in the breathtaking views.

3) Calabar

Calabar is located in Cross River State, Calabar is a historic city with a rich cultural heritage. From the vibrant Carnival Calabar to the serene Kwa Falls, there's plenty to see and do in this charming city.

Make sure to visit the Calabar Museum, the historic slave route, and the stunning Agbokim Waterfalls for a truly unforgettable experience.

4) Abuja

As Nigeria's capital city, Abuja is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore Nigeria's political landscape.

With its stunning architecture, world-class museums, and vibrant nightlife, Abuja offers a unique glimpse into Nigeria's past, present, and future. Make sure to visit the iconic Aso Rock, the fascinating National Mosque, and the stunning Millennium Park for a truly unforgettable experience.

5) Ibadan

Ibadan is known as the city of brown roofs, Ibadan is a bustling metropolis that offers a unique blend of traditional African culture and modern amenities.

With its stunning landmarks, delicious cuisine, and lively nightlife, Ibadan is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore Nigeria's cultural landscape. Make sure to visit the iconic Mapo Hall, the historic Agodi Gardens, and the stunning Bower's Tower for an unforgettable experience.

6) Yankari Game reserve

It is located in Bauchi State, Yankari Game Reserve is the largest game reserve in Nigeria. It is home to a variety of wildlife such as elephants, lions, and baboons. Take a safari tour of the reserve to experience the beauty of the Nigerian savannah and witness the majesty of African wildlife.

7) Obudu Mountain resort

It's located in Cross River State, Obudu Mountain Resort is a hidden gem that offers visitors a chance to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The resort is situated on a plateau and boasts a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, bird watching, and horse riding. It is also home to the longest cable car in Africa, which offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape.