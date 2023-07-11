Top 7 most populated countries in the world

The growth of the global population has been a topic of interest throughout history. It all began when humans started farming around 10,000 B.C. By cultivating crops and raising animals, they ensured a stable food supply, enabling larger settlements and supporting more people.

As time progressed, advancements in technology further enhanced the ability to sustain life, resulting in increased birth rates and population growth.

Today, as we join the global commemoration of World Population Day, whic is held on July 11 of every year, we will explore the most recent facts and figures from the World Population Review about the countries with the largest population on our planet.

India - 1,429,003,321

Current statistics record India as the most populous country in the world. With over 1.4 billion people, it has surpassed all other nations in terms of population. Notably, India rose from being the second most populous country in 2022 to now occupying the top spot. India is known for its vibrant and diverse culture, cuisine, deep-rooted traditions, and religions

China - 1,425,661,206

Coming in at a close second is China, with over 1.4 billion inhabitants.

This vast nation is the world hub for inventions, with numerous world-changing innovations originating from its shores. Almost every country in the world has had the "made in China" impact. I would say especially in Nigeria. China is also rich in historical heritage as it houses the Great Wall of China, constructed in the 7th century BC.

United States - 340,048,733

Holding the third position on the list of most populated countries, the United States boasts a population of approximately 340 million people as of 2023, reported by the World Population Review. The United States is undeniably the most famous country in the world, leaving a mark on global culture thanks to its movies and music.

Indonesia - 277,599,402

In Southeast Asia lies the country of Indonesia, home to over 277 million people. This nation is famous for its tropical beaches, diverse religious practices, and historical sites that attract a multitude of tourists.

Pakistan - 240,619,901

Pakistan, located in South Asia, has a population of approximately 240 million people.

Pakistan is famous for its love of Cricket sport, aromatic cuisine, ancient history, and towering mountains.

Nigeria - 223,955,497

As it stands, Nigeria is ranked 6th as one of the most densely populated countries on the continent, with a population of 223 billion. It's predicted that by 2050, Nigeria could become the third most populated country in the world.

Within Nigeria, the bustling city of Lagos is the nation's economic hub and holds the title of the most populous city with approximately 25.3 million inhabitants. Research conducted by the University of Toronto's Global Cities Institute, Environment & Urban Journal, and The Whitaker Group suggests that by 2100, Lagos could become not only the most crowded city in Africa but in the entire world.

Brazil - 216,457,764

In the South American continent, Brazil takes the crown as the most populous country, with approximately 216 million people.