Top 7 most deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Anna Ajayi

These are the world’s most dangerous foods that can cause food poisoning and death.

Don't try these deadly foods [Getty]
Don't try these deadly foods [Getty]

Even if you're not much of a traveller, having knowledge about these risky foods can be valuable in protecting yourself when you come across them.

In this article, we'll shed light on the top seven most deadly foods in the world that should be approached with utmost care or, in some cases, avoided altogether:

Blood clams are a dangerous delicacy [iStock]
Blood clams are a dangerous delicacy [iStock]

Blood clams, also known as cockles, are considered a delicacy in China, where they are boiled and enjoyed by many. But indulging in this delicacy comes with its fair share of risks. These clams have often been found to harbour viruses such as hepatitis A, typhoid, and dysentery due to their harvesting from polluted waters.

In fact, the dangers associated with blood clams go way back to 1988 when Shanghai witnessed a devastating outbreak of hepatitis A. Over 300,000 people fell ill, and tragically, 31 lives were lost as a result.

In spite of this terrible incident, the sale of blood clams continues in food markets in Asia.

Casu Marzu is a disgusting delicacy that hails from the island of Sardinia.

Casu Marzu [flickr]
Casu Marzu [flickr]

This peculiar cheese takes the concept of fermentation to a whole new level. The process involves purposely leaving the cheese uncovered to attract maggots, which then lay their eggs on its surface. Once the eggs hatch, the maggots consume the cheese, causing it to reach a highly decomposed and rather disgusting state.

The risks associated with Casu Marzu go beyond its looks as consumption of this cheese poses severe health hazards. If ingested while the larvae are still present, the maggots can potentially bore holes through the intestinal walls, leading to serious health complications and even death.

Needless to say, this is one delicacy that should be avoided at all costs.

Dragon's breath [cayennediane]
Dragon's breath [cayennediane]

Dragon's Breath takes the concept of spiciness to a whole new level. Although I know quite a few people that wouldn't mind the heat.

The intensity of Dragon's Breath comes from its high concentration of capsaicin, the compound responsible for its peppery properties. It is essential to exercise caution when dealing with this pepper.

Consuming an excessive amount can lead to not only a burning sensation but also potential airway closure and even anaphylactic shock. So, if you're considering Dragon's Breath for that pepper stew, don't.

This seemingly harmless-looking fish has its hidden dangers.

Feseekh [itsBumbleDee]
Feseekh [itsBumbleDee]

The preparation of feseekh involves drying the fish under the sun and then preserving it in salt for a whole year. This fermentation process gives rise to the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria. Improper preparation of feseekh can lead to botulism, a paralytic condition that starts with facial paralysis and progressively affects the entire body.

The danger of consuming this fish becomes even more intense when considering that if the paralysis reaches the lungs, it can disrupt breathing and result in death.

Uncooked octopus can be deadly [pinterest]
Uncooked octopus can be deadly [pinterest]

While the octopus being eaten is technically dead, the tentacles of the freshly killed animal may have suction cups that are still active.

These suction cups could attach themselves to the throat which could sometimes lead to death.

Monkey brains [Pinterest]
Monkey brains [Pinterest]

Eating monkey brains is not only unappetizing but also very deadly. If consumed one can run the risk of contracting a disease called Creutzfeldt-Jakob. This disease affects your brain and causes it to gradually deteriorate, leading to problems with memory, thinking, and eventually, death.

In simpler terms, turns your brain turn to mush and sadly, there is no cure for this.

Pufferfish [flickr]
Pufferfish [flickr] Pulse Nigeria
Pufferfish is incredibly dangerous that only trained chefs can handle and serve. This is because the fish contains a deadly poison that can kill someone instantly with just a single bite.

The internal organs of the puffer fish contain a toxin called tetrodotoxin, which is up to 1,200 times more lethal than cyanide. Shockingly, one fish carries enough toxin to fatally harm 30 people.

In a typical year, the Japanese Ministry of Health reports around 50 cases of fugu poisoning, with half of all food-poisoning deaths in the country being attributed to consuming puffer fish.

That being said, it is best to prioritise safety when it comes to trying adventurous foods.

