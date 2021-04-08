You can now visit some magnificent sceneries, natural beauty and breath-taking seascapes, indulge in exciting activities, shop till you drop and enjoy delicious cuisine.

Countries in the world have keen eyes set on becoming the number one business and travel destination. In view of this, these countries have recognised in terms of travel that the stipulations for visas are sometimes a deterrent for tourists and those seeking to establish businesses. They have, hence, fairly adjusted the menace with some visa-free strategies to enhance free movements.

Following the invasion of the global pandemic, Covid-19, If not downright panic, it is no news that the whole thought of the disease is stressful.

Certainly, 2020 came with a lot of stress despite the hopes we had for the year.

Being able to see the New Year (2021) is a great achievement.

While things and activities are bouncing back gradually and restrictions are also being eased, it is just okay and more relaxing to get a hideout or a normal site where you can clear all the panic, anxiety and stress that coronavirus came with.

For a never forgetful experience, here are some tourist destinations that are visa-free to Ghanaians you should try.

Vanuatu

Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands that stretch 1,300 kilometres. The islands offer scuba diving at coral reefs, underwater caverns and wrecks. Ghanaians can visit Vanuatu for 30 days without visa.

Cambodia

Cambodia is a Southeast Asian nation whose landscape spans low-lying plains, the Mekong Delta, mountains and the Gulf of Thailand coastline. Phnom Penh, its capital, is home to the art deco Central Market, glittering Royal Palace and the National Museum's historical and archaeological exhibits. Ghanaians can visit Cambodia for 30 days without visa.

Philippines

The Philippines, officially the Republic of the Philippines, is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. Situated in the western Pacific Ocean, the Philippines consists of about 7,640 islands that are broadly categorized under three main geographical divisions from north to south. Ghanaian can visit the Philippines for 30 days without visa.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a southern Caribbean nation comprising a main island, St. Vincent, and a chain of smaller islands. With yacht-filled harbours, chic private isles and volcanic landscapes, it’s known for its major sailing destinations such as reef-lined Bequia Island off Admiralty Bay, bordered by white-sand beaches like Princess Margaret. Ghanaian can visit Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for 30 days without visa.

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago is a dual-island Caribbean nation near Venezuela, with distinctive Creole traditions and cuisines. Trinidad’s capital, Port of Spain, hosts a boisterous carnival featuring calypso and soca music. Numerous bird species inhabit sanctuaries such as the Asa Wright Nature Centre. The smaller island of Tobago is known for its beaches and the Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve, which shelters hummingbirds. Ghanaians can visit Trinidad and Tobago for 30 days.

Tanzania

Tanzania is an East African country known for its vast wilderness areas. They include the plains of Serengeti National Park, a safari mecca populated by the “big five” game (elephant, lion, leopard, buffalo, rhino), and Kilimanjaro National Park, home to Africa’s highest mountain.

The stipulated length of time for which a Ghanaian can stay in this country without a visa is 3 months.

Barbados

Barbados is an eastern Caribbean island and an independent British Commonwealth nation.

Around the island are beaches, botanical gardens, the Harrison’s Cave formation, and 17th-century plantation houses like St. Nicholas Abbey. Ghanaians can spend at least 6 months in this country without a visa.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde or Cabo Verde, officially the Republic of Cabo Verde, is an island country in the central Atlantic Ocean. No visa is required for Ghanaian for as long as you want to stay there.

Seychelles

Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off East Africa. It's home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, as well as rare animals. Here, a Ghanaian can spend at least 30 days without a visa.

Belize

Belize is a nation on the eastern coast of Central America, with the Caribbean Sea shorelines to the east and dense jungle to the west. Here, Ghanaians without visa can spend about 30 days.