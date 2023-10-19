ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Top 10 most religious countries in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

Which countries are the most serious about religious devotion and worship?

Most religious country in the world [startribune]
Most religious country in the world [startribune]

Recommended articles

The four standard measures of religious commitment used by Pew Research Centre were affiliation, the importance of religion, worship attendance, and frequency of prayer. We would be limiting it to the two most popular religions in the world: Christianity and Islam.

Though it’s not particularly easy to track, the global patterns showed the most religious countries are in Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and Latin America. While people are less religious in Europe, North America, East Asia, and Australia.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan, Indonesia, and Afghanistan have the highest share of religious commitment. Japan and China have the lowest affiliation with any religion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Religion is important in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, with 54% of adults surveyed admitted that it is very important in their lives. It’s interesting to note that both Christians and Muslims exist in some countries, and they are both avid practitioners of these religions.

The most religious Christian countries in the world [mnnonline]
The most religious Christian countries in the world [mnnonline] Pulse Nigeria

Most religious Christian countries in the world

  • Ethiopia - 98%
  • Honduras - 94%
  • Philippines - 91%
  • Nigeria - 82%
  • Ghana - 82%
  • Colombia - 80%
  • Ecuador - 80%
  • South Africa - 79%
  • Bolivia - 73%
  • Peru - 74%

Most religious Muslim countries in the world

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Ethiopian a- 99%
  • Ghana - 97%
  • Kenya - 95%
  • Thailand - 95%
  • Nigeria - 94%
  • Pakistan - 94%
  • Indonesia - 93%
  • Afghanistan - 92%
  • India - 85%
  • Egypt - 78%
Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The women of this tribe cut off their fingers when a loved one dies

The women of this tribe cut off their fingers when a loved one dies

Top 10 most religious countries in the world

Top 10 most religious countries in the world

Can men wear crop tops? 3 times Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shows how it’s done

Can men wear crop tops? 3 times Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shows how it’s done

These 5 unhealthy habits could be damaging your sperm

These 5 unhealthy habits could be damaging your sperm

After 3 years, these are 5 reasons to stop bathing together with your kids

After 3 years, these are 5 reasons to stop bathing together with your kids

Abuja, Get Your Taste Buds Ready: Knorr Jollof Fest is here!

Abuja, Get Your Taste Buds Ready: Knorr Jollof Fest is here!

Who wore it better? Hilda Baci and Kim Kardashian style camo pants

Who wore it better? Hilda Baci and Kim Kardashian style camo pants

Terra Academy for the Arts: The gateway to your creative future

Terra Academy for the Arts: The gateway to your creative future

My menopause started at 51 — I don't miss the menstruation and period cramps

My menopause started at 51 — I don't miss the menstruation and period cramps

Art X Lagos returns for its 8th edition in November

Art X Lagos returns for its 8th edition in November

Don't check your phone first thing in the morning, here's why

Don't check your phone first thing in the morning, here's why

10 amazing benefits of drinking warm water first thing in the morning

10 amazing benefits of drinking warm water first thing in the morning

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yayoi Kusama is one outstanding female artist of the contemporary world [TheIndependent]

3 outstanding female artists and their masterpieces

Would you visit any of the Biblical cities? [Science Channel]

5 biblical cities still existing today

The world's hottest pepper {HEATONIST/JULIAN BRACERO}

Guinness World Records reveals the hottest pepper in the world

Spelling bee competition (image used for illustration) [Augusta Chronicle]

We found the top 14 hardest spelling bee words ever, and what they mean