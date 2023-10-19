Top 10 most religious countries in the world

The four standard measures of religious commitment used by Pew Research Centre were affiliation, the importance of religion, worship attendance, and frequency of prayer. We would be limiting it to the two most popular religions in the world: Christianity and Islam.

Though it’s not particularly easy to track, the global patterns showed the most religious countries are in Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and Latin America. While people are less religious in Europe, North America, East Asia, and Australia.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan, Indonesia, and Afghanistan have the highest share of religious commitment. Japan and China have the lowest affiliation with any religion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Religion is important in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, with 54% of adults surveyed admitted that it is very important in their lives. It’s interesting to note that both Christians and Muslims exist in some countries, and they are both avid practitioners of these religions.

Pulse Nigeria

Most religious Christian countries in the world

Ethiopia - 98%

Honduras - 94%

Philippines - 91%

Nigeria - 82%

Ghana - 82%

Colombia - 80%

Ecuador - 80%

South Africa - 79%

Bolivia - 73%

Peru - 74%

Most religious Muslim countries in the world

ADVERTISEMENT