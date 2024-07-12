ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 African countries with the longest railway lines in 2024

Adekunle Agbetiloye

In many parts of Africa, the rail networks date back to colonial times. The first railway on the continent was the Alexandria-Cairo line in Egypt, completed in 1856.

  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the longest railway lines.
  • The list is courtesy of Global Fire Power.
  • South Africa has the most extensive network, with 20,986 km of railways, ranking 12th globally.

Early rail networks were primarily built to transport goods such as minerals, timber, and agricultural products to ports for shipment to Europe, rather than to serve passengers.

For example, in the Belgian Congo, copper from Katanga was taken to the port of Lobito in Angola on the Benguela railway. In Liberia, a railway was built from the iron-producing region of Nimba country to the port in Buchanan.

After gaining independence in the mid-20th century, many African countries took control of their railway systems and invested in improving transport connections within and across borders.

Despite these efforts, African railways faced significant challenges, including underinvestment, mismanagement, and maintenance issues. The rise of road transportation and neglect of rail infrastructure led to a decline in the importance of railways in many areas.

In recent years, there has been a renewed focus on developing and modernizing African railways. Governments are now investing in railway infrastructure not only to support the transportation of goods but also to enhance passenger transportation.

Today, rail coverage varies across the continent. According to a report by Global Fire Power, South Africa has the most extensive network, with 20,986 km of railways, ranking 12th globally. Sudan follows with 7,251 km, ranking 30th, and Egypt with 5,085 km, ranking 37th.

Rank Country Rail coverage Global rank
1 South Africa 20,986km 12
2 Sudan 7,251km 30
3 Egypt 5,085km 37
4 Mozambique 4,787km 40
5 Tanzania 4,097km 44
6 Algeria 4,020km 46
7 Democratic Republic of the Congo 4,007km 47
8 Kenya 3,819km 50
9 Nigeria 3,798km 51
10 Zimbabwe 3,427km 56
Adekunle Agbetiloye

