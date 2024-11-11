Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the highest out-of-school rate.

The list is courtesy of UNESCO.

Poverty is one of the biggest hurdles. Even when school is technically free, families still struggle with the costs of uniforms, books, and transportation.

Education is crucial for the development of any country. While Africa has made some solid progress in getting more kids into classrooms, there’s still a big gap, a huge number of children aren’t in school at the primary level.

There are many reasons why so many kids in Africa miss out on education, and they differ depending on the country or region. But the main issues boil down to economic, social, political, and cultural challenges.

Poverty is one of the biggest hurdles. Even when school is technically free, families still struggle with the costs of uniforms, books, and transportation. For a lot of low-income families, these added expenses make sending their kids to school nearly impossible.

Political conflicts and instability are also major roadblocks, keeping kids out of school in many areas. When a region is torn by war, schools often become unsafe or too hard to reach, so parents naturally choose safety over schooling for their kids.

Then there are cultural beliefs and gender discrimination, which especially affect girls’ access to education. And in many parts of Africa, there just aren’t enough schools or teachers to meet demand, particularly in rural areas where kids might have to travel long distances to get to the nearest school.

Having so many kids out of school in Africa has big consequences. Those who miss out on education often stay in cycles of poverty, with fewer job options when they are older. This lack of education fuels high rates of unemployment and underemployment, making it harder for countries to grow and support their young, growing populations.

DON'T MISS THIS: Top 10 African countries with the highest out-of-school rate: