RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Nigerian kitchen hacks you have to try

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Making Nigerian food is so labour-intensive... but it doesn't have to be.

Nigerian kitchen tips and tricks you have to try
Nigerian kitchen tips and tricks you have to try ece-auto-gen

Cooking hacks save us time, energy and in some cases money. These are Nigerian kitchen tips and tricks you have to try.

Recommended articles

These cleaning, cooking tips and general kitchen hacks for today will go a long way in helping anyone in the kitchen, amateur cook or professional.

1. Cutting yams

To cut really hard yams, make an incision on the yam, place the knife deep in the cut (as you would normally do) and roll the yam on the ground while keeping the knife firmly in one place.

2. Peeling oranges

Isn't it frustrating trying to get that perfect peel and it just wouldn't budge? Try rolling, lightly, the orange on a plain surface to make your orange come off smoothly.

3. Boiling water

An old wives tale says that the best way to stop boiling water from spilling is placing a wooden spoon over the pot.

4. Cutting onions

There are many ways to cut onions without crying but one of the common ones is to soak the onions in water for several minutes before cutting it.

5. Mixing swallow

Hand batter can be used to mix garri, amala, semo, not only cake batter. No need to stress yourself using the turning stick.

6. Moin Moin

Make your moin moin look even more inviting by placing it in a container and baking it.

7. Ripening bananas

To ripen bananas (or plantains) quicker, keep them in the oven for 30 minutes at 300 degrees.

8. Peeling Ginger

Use a spoon to peel your ginger, this will minimise waste and it's also faster.

9. Preserving eggs

Rub egg shells with vegetable oil before refrigerating as the oil will keep the eggs fresh for an additional 3 to 4 weeks.

10. Cooking jollof rice

For jollof rice not to stick together, ‘reduce the flame to the lowest, cover it with foil and allow it steam. Don’t overcook your rice.' This is according to Chef Fregz.

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu Adaobi Onyeakagbu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Rev Mbaka cries out: 'Catholic Church is stopping me from celebrating mass'

4 things to do after sex

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Nigerians mourn with Pastor Adeboye on Twitter following the death of his son

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man