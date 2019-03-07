It wouldn't be Thursday without a dose of a blast from the past.

Take a walk down memory lane with a look at these products that were launched into the Nigerian markets with much ado but didn't make it over the years.

Pepsi Blue

Pepsi Blue is a berry-flavored version of Pepsi. It was introduced in the glass bottles only, following the success of Pepsi in Nigeria. What was so precious about this brand of Pepsi was that it turned your tongue blue-green after you drank it. I don't know why Nigerians didn't like it or why it was stopped, but yeah, it didn't really last very long in the Nigerian market.

Indomie Jollof and Indomie Pepper Chicken

Indomie Jollof and Indomie Pepper Chicken were flavours that Indomie tried to sell to Nigerians but didn't go mainstream as they thought it would. With Indomie Jollof, Indofood tried to take advantage of Nigeria's love for Jollof rice but it turned out to be an epic fail.

Mango Nutri C

Nutri C tried to introduce so many flavours but somewhere along the line, many were discontinued. Mango Nutri C was quite popular and held its own for a while but every good thing must come to an end. We haven't seen this flavour in quite a while.