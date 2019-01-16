Kitchens of Africa claims to demystifying and simplify comfort regional African cuisine. What once would have taken hours to make can now be on your kitchen table in minutes with their unique and bold flavourings.

Kitchens of Africa was created by Janaba Jeng to introduce the diverse and exotic cuisine of Africa to the rest of the world.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Kitchens of Africa is a U.S. company, but their roots extend all the way to The Gambia, a country in the western part of Africa, where their founder hails from.

Once she moved to the US, Jainaba found great pleasure in sampling the cuisines of other countries. She learned to cook them at home and soon discovered preparation shortcuts. She could pick up a half-prepared meal such as a sauce, bring it home, add a few ingredients and voila, Indian, Thai or Mexican delights.

However, no matter how much she enjoyed these new cuisines, Jainaba always yearned for the comforting tastes of her native African food. The problem was satisfying her craving meant cooking everything from scratch. It was easily a full day's commitment to make a single meal.

Since other ethnic cuisines could be easily prepared at home using convenience foods, Jainaba wondered, why not African? From this simple question, Kitchens of Africa was born. With Jainaba leading the way, the company sought to introduce a line of flavorful African-inspired convenience foods.

"At Kitchens of Africa, we aim to remove the apprehension associated with cooking African foods," explains Jainaba. "By using our simmer sauces and jerk pastes, African cuisine can be easily prepared at home with fantastic results over and over again. Our products eliminate the endless ingredient sourcing, lengthy prep work and countless hours of slow cooking. What once would have taken you hours to make, can now be on your dinner table in minutes."

Kitchens of Africa is the first of its kind, producing ready made sauces and flavourings based on authentic African-style cooking methods. Thedir products are as natural as possible so you won't find preservatives, additives, thickeners, colorings, fillers or anything artificial.

"We prefer freshly crushed garlic to garlic powder and swear by fresh ginger root as a natural flavor enhancer. We go the extra mile because this is the way we were taught by our ancestors. We don't know any shortcuts, nor would we have it any other way," Jainaba says.

Their Instagram page is a veritable feats for the eyes, displaying the very best of African cuisine and how abundant and delicious our food can be. We love seeing African food go global!