This is the most expensive supermarket in the world - it costs ₦37,000 for a chicken

It is known for its high-end offerings and premium prices of foodstuffs, drinks, snacks, and other food products.

Erewhon provides amenities like valet parking with a $200 (₦329,300) annual membership. The store offers a wide range of products, including gourmet smoothies, prepared meals, and even hyper-oxygenated water.

Erewhon is a Certified B Corp. and a Certified Organic Retailer, which means they prioritise sustainability, ethical practices, and social and environmental responsibility. They ensure all their products are organically grown and harvested.

The store is significantly more expensive than other high-end retailers, charging $22.50 (₦37,046) for a 2.5-pound organic rotisserie chicken compared to Whole Foods' (another popular US supermarket) $11.99 (₦19,741).

For comparison, a three-pound rotisserie chicken at Costco costs just $4.99 (₦8,216). Similarly, a dozen eggs at Erewhon costs more than at Whole Foods and is four times the national average.

Membership rights

Erewhon offers a membership-based rewards program, with membership cards costing $200 (₦329,300) per year or $20 per month.

This provides members with 25% off most products, free shipping on orders over $150, and a free partner account.

The café subscription in the supermarket costs $10 (₦16,465) per month or $100 (₦164,650) per year, with a yearly commitment.

Both memberships offer exclusive perks like free tonic beverages, lifestyle bonuses, access to special events, promotions, and limited-edition clothing collections.

Rich clients

Erewhon’s customers are often among the top 1% of earners in the U.S. Saving money through memberships is not a priority for them. If cost were a concern, they would likely shop at cheaper stores.

According to an article on SCMP’s Style website, Erewhon's clients includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Hailey Bieber.

