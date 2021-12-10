Things to know before leaving the country

The best way not to forget anything when you are travelling out of the country is to make a list of things to bring and things to do and to make sure on the day of departure that all boxes are ticked!

There is no ideal list, and every traveler will have their own. The following are just examples of what you may want to think about, but it's up to you to make YOUR list.

So here are the things to know before travelling out of the country.

Your health

It is important to check that you are up to date with your vaccinations and, if not, to have them renewed. Check the list of diseases against which you must be vaccinated on the destination's site. Do not do it at the last minute; you have to make an appointment with a clinic, it does not necessarily happen in 24 hours.

It would help if you also remembered to renew your prescriptions before leaving for several weeks. Do not find yourself badly taken and short of medication once there; anticipate!

You can also do a preventive follow-up/check-up with your doctor and dentist. If your situation recommends it or by the acquittal of conscience, check that all is well.

The question of travel insurance must be asked. Are you covered? If so, take a look at your contract and know what your insurance policy covers. If you are not covered, do you want to be? If you have to shop and it doesn't happen in 24 hours either, it takes time, so once again, anticipate things!

You can prepare an accident card that you will always carry with you. You will find essential information on it: blood type, person to contact in case of emergency, known allergies etc.

Get a first aid kit ready.

Your house/apartment

Make sure you have unplugged all your electrical appliances.

Don't leave things in your refrigerator that could rot.

Lower the temperature in your home to a minimum.

Close the water heater and the water inlets.

Have a loved one drop by to inspect your home and water the plants from time to time.

Duplicate your keys and give them to someone you trust.

You can give this person information about your insurance company in the event of an unforeseen event; it is they who could link with them in an emergency.

Any signs that tell thieves that you've been away for a long time are never good. So try to clear the snow in front of your house when necessary to collect the circulars, the mail that accumulates.

There are timers so that the light is not on all day, but only in the evening, which is more deterrent for thieves.

Make sure you can make all payments (internet, hydro, insurance etc.) when you are gone. You can anticipate by scheduling payments online or paying via the internet.

Remember to take out the trash and don't leave anything perishable, like a fruit left on the counter.

If you are going for a long time, installing an alarm protection system may be advisable.

List of things to check/bring

Take your passport

Provide a minimum of cash in case of loss or theft of your credit cards

Take your driver's license (check the expiration date)

Check the expiration date of your travel documents

Find out about documentation requirements at destination, visas, and customs fees.

Consider power adapters if the country requires them.

Think about all your chargers and cables for devices like tablets.

Make a photocopy/scan of all your documents, have duplicates, email them to yourself.

Have a good trip!

