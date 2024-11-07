ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

These countries’ citizens aren't allowed to leave the country

Temi Iwalaiye

Imagine your country stopping you from leaving. You can’t just buy a ticket, pay for your flight, and leave the country.

Asmara, the capital city of Eritrea [USembassyineritrea]
Asmara, the capital city of Eritrea [USembassyineritrea]

In some authoritarian countries, it is almost impossible for citizens to leave the country, as they are essentially stuck there.

Recommended articles

Some also make travel requirements so difficult that it’s almost as if you are stuck there. Here are three of such countries.

Asmara Eritrea has a travel ban on citizens [britannica]
Asmara Eritrea has a travel ban on citizens [britannica] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: The loneliest and farthest place on earth with only 238 inhabitants

This country in East Africa is very strict about citizens leaving the country. The Eritrean government punishes those who fail to complete their national service requirements and places restrictions on citizens' legal capacity to leave the country.

The government carries out yearly roundups to find and apprehend evaders, and border security personnel have the authority to shoot anyone trying to escape without authorisation. Financial penalties and incarceration are examples of penalties for noncompliance.

Offenders who return after 40 years risk extended imprisonment and loss of rights. Penalties extend to their family, with fines, seized properties, forced replacements, or jail.

Due to concerns about players requesting asylum overseas and never coming back, the Eritrean football team, which hardly ever plays in international tournaments, has decided to skip the 2026 World Cup qualifying round.

ADVERTISEMENT
North Korea restricts it's citizen movement [Googleimages]
North Korea restricts it's citizen movement [Googleimages] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Here’s the most expensive city to live in Africa

It is illegal for North Koreans to travel outside of their nation without permission from the government.

Those who do so risk harsh punishments like torture, forced labour, and life in a political prison camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The people are permitted to travel overseas are under strict surveillance and are required to return to North Korea for special ideological debriefings.

Turkmenistan is an authoritarian country [shuttershock]
Turkmenistan is an authoritarian country [shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Here's the richest country in Africa - No, it's not South Africa or Nigeria

According to Turkey's Law on Migration, which stipulates that a citizen's departure may be prohibited if it compromises national security, the government still forbids some citizens from leaving the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NGO Prove They Are Alive!, law enforcement agencies have the authority to prevent citizens from travelling, including young males, people who are being prosecuted or facing civil or criminal accusations, family members of those found guilty of the 2002 coup attempt, journalists, civil society activists, and their relatives.

According to the group, 20,000 people were prohibited from travelling for political reasons.

In the past, Iran and Cuba had strict policies against their citizens leaving the country, but they have been relaxed.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How invisalign and other modern orthodontics are changing the game

How invisalign and other modern orthodontics are changing the game

These countries’ citizens aren't allowed to leave the country

These countries’ citizens aren't allowed to leave the country

5 simple lifestyle changes to improve men’s longevity

5 simple lifestyle changes to improve men’s longevity

Why people with mouth odour can’t smell their own bad breath

Why people with mouth odour can’t smell their own bad breath

How profitable is the new wave of streaming for Nigerian TikTokers? [Exclusive]

How profitable is the new wave of streaming for Nigerian TikTokers? [Exclusive]

Did you know you can get a passport for your pet?

Did you know you can get a passport for your pet?

Arla Foods Nigeria shines at 2024 BrandCom Awards with 4 major wins!

Arla Foods Nigeria shines at 2024 BrandCom Awards with 4 major wins!

Here's why it's dangerous to use a car charger to charge your phone

Here's why it's dangerous to use a car charger to charge your phone

7 strangest wedding traditions you didn’t know exists

7 strangest wedding traditions you didn’t know exists

Capture Your Own Story for #TFAA18: How Infinix ZERO Flip Takes #GRWM to Next Level

Capture Your Own Story for #TFAA18: How Infinix ZERO Flip Takes #GRWM to Next Level

Here’s the most expensive city to live in Africa

Here’s the most expensive city to live in Africa

Why is the number 666 considered evil and unlucky?

Why is the number 666 considered evil and unlucky?

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Attempting conception in space could harm unborn babies, whether on Mars or the ISS.

The embarrassing setbacks of sex on MARS

The tallest humans on earth are from South Sudan [Youtube/drewbinksy]

This country is full of giants – The tallest humans in the world live here

The most expensive city to live in Africa [googleimages]

Here’s the most expensive city to live in Africa

The least visited country in the world [remote]

This is the least visited country in the world - Here's what is keeping people away