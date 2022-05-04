These 7 foods can trigger an asthma attack

1. Salty foods

Salt contributes to asthma because it encourages fluid retention that can increase inflammation in the throat, tightening the airways, and making it difficult to breathe.

2. Wine and beers

Sulfite is a commonly used preservative in wine and some beers and it may worsen asthma symptoms. You may need to forsake that glass of Cabernet if you find yourself wheezing or coughing after indulging.

3. Dried fruits

Many kinds of dried fruits also contain those pesky sulfites. They are used as preservatives to stretch out the shelf life of foods. You need to read labels to find out if they contain this preservative before taking them.

4. Beans

Beans often cause major bloating. When gas builds up in your torso, it can also put pressure on your diaphragm and make you feel short of breath. The combo of bloating, pressure on the diaphragm and shortage of breath can trigger an attack in asthma patients.

5. Fast food

In general, fast food should be limited because they contain high levels of saturated fat, additives, and sodium which can pose a greater health risk for those with asthma and worsen the symptoms.

6. Fatty foods

Fatty foods can worsen inflammation and lung function and exacerbated asthma symptoms. They also make it difficult to maintain a healthy weight which is vital if you have health conditions like asthma. If you are overweight, your lungs have to work harder which can aggravate asthma symptoms.

7. Foods you're allergic to

Everyone reacts to food allergies differently. Some may have skin rashes, some may react in form of acne. For people with asthma, the allergic reaction might be in the form of breath shortage or throat inflammation. This will definitely trigger an attack.