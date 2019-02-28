What's better than a cool bar that allows you and your friends yap as loud as you want? A cool bar that gives you free drinks.

Take a look at our Lagos guide to hitting bars at Happy Hour and scoring the best deals.

355 Restaurant and Bar

The mexican-themed restaurant and bar is located at 9A Oko-Awo Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island. There is live music, karaoke and a sweet deal of 50% off all cocktails during Happy Hour, 6-8 p.m., every weekday.

Bottles

This Tex-Mex themed bar located at 8 Imam Agusto Close, Victoria Island, offers the best deals of all. Every Tuesday, between 6-10 p.m., you can pay N6,500 and get bottomless drinks and wings, while on Fridays, within the same time, you can order dinner and get a large margarita pitcher for a party of four.

Food shack

Food shack is a bar and lounge that doubles as a barbecue and grill. Happy Hour offers 50% off all beers and cocktails every Friday, from 6-10 p.m.

Bheerhugs Cafe

Bheerhugs at Surulere Leisure Mall, 97-99 Adeniran Ogunsanya street, Surulere, Lagos slates its Happy Hour at 6-9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. It offers 30% a selected drink on the menu.

Lotus at Pattaya

Lotus at Pattaya is a cute bar located at 1611 Adeola Hopewell St, Lagos. Happy Hour starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. and offers 2-for-1 deals on all cocktails on Mondays to Fridays.