Here's the world's most viewed image

With this, lots of pictures have gone viral and have been viewed by millions of people all over the world.

There is however one image that has exceeded the usual "viral image" status to become the world's most viewed image.

This image is known as the iconic "Bliss" wallpaper from Windows XP.

Captured by photographer Charles O'Rear in 1996, the popular "Bliss" image depicts a verdant hillside with a cerulean sky and fluffy white clouds.

Looking at this image gives some people a sense of peace and natural beauty, which is no wonder why Microsoft chose it as the ideal choice for a default wallpaper for Windows XP, one of the most widely used operating systems in history.

Over the years, "Bliss" found its way into homes, offices, and public spaces across the world. It became a symbol of the digital age, representing the optimism and potential of technology.

Some say the image's soothing aesthetic made people leave it as their wallpaper despite having other options. In an era where technology was becoming increasingly complex, "Bliss" provided a calming visual refuge, making it a cherished sight for millions of users.

Today, there are newer operating systems and although lots of options for wallpapers have emerged, "Bliss" has not faded into obscurity. Its legacy endures through various forms of media, from memes to artistic reinterpretations. The image's influence can be seen in popular culture, where it is referenced and replicated, further cementing its status as a cultural icon.

"Bliss" remains an enduring symbol of the digital revolution, reminding us of the power of simplicity and natural beauty in a technology-driven world.