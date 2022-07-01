The role of “Abobaku” in the Yoruba Royal Monarchy

The Abobaku title is a form of chieftaincy that, like kingship, is peculiar to some certain families. Abobaku lives and enjoys the same luxurious life as the king; whatever the king eats or drinks, he has the same.

When the king is on official or royal duties and is needed to travel, whether outside the town or country, the Abobaku chief follows. Safe to say, whatever luxury the king gets, he gets the same; wherever the king goes, he follows.

The downside to this luxurious life is that Abobaku is buried alive with the king once the king dies. It is believed that since he enjoyed the good life with the king, he should also die with the king.

Scholars, however, state that this ancient practice was mainly significant and practiced in the Old Oyo empire era; it was never intended to be practiced by the royal monarchy in Ile-Ife or the contemporary Oyo empire.

The Abobaku practice was mainly created to reinforce loyalty and avoid any act of betrayal that could result in the king’s death.

In the era of the Old Oyo empire, this concept was seen as a form of insurance scheme for the Alaafin-the king; the primary purpose was so that there would be a loyal tie between the king and his most trusted right-hand man.

This is because, at that time, the ancient Oyo empire was famous for waging war and forcefully taking over towns. It was then paramount that the king had a trusted general who would keep the king safe whilst also saving his own life.

This is why usually, the one who becomes the Abobaku chief is a war soldier.