The relationship between the goddess Osun and feminism

Yoruba mythologists have analyzed the relationships between these deities to better comprehend interpersonal relationships, family ties, and social structures.

The goddess Osun was sent down with the gods (orisas) when Olodumare wanted them to create the world. She was the only feminine force and had extensive knowledge of plants and roots. Usually, feminine energy is one of harmony, fertility, expansion, and perfection.

The second group of Orisas to come down to the earth's surface under Olodumare's command witnessed the first conflict over equal rights and opportunities for all genders when Olodumare forced four of the delegation's 17 members to submit to Osun's authority, demonstrating the value of the feminine voice in all societal decision-making.

I favour duality and not just one polarity, says Ifa in Eji-Ogbe, "Eji ni mogbe nko gbe eni kan soso Duro."

Many of the gods who were empowered by Olodumare tried to commission various projects without her approval, but most of their schemes failed since they need her approval. Ifa uses the expression "win o fi imo Je ti un" to say that they "did not reason with Osun," which meant that they left Osun out of all of their actions and dialogue.

Ifa priest Oluwo Olawole Adekunle speaking on the connection between Osun with feminism said, “It is through showing up and being counted that we can be part of the decision-making process, in governance, in the family, and every stratum of society.”

“ Feminism as a quest for equal rights is not a yardstick to hate and dissociate from the Male gender, but a call by the first feminist to understand each other closely while defining each gender’s role in a bi-polar society"

