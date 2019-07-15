Igbo child-naming conventions
The Igbo language is spoken by people in the Southeastern and parts of South-southern Nigeria. It is a vibrant and rich language. Igbo names are no different. Most Igbo names for girls have very deep meanings. Some even tell very short stories.
Names like ‘Ekwutosi’ or ‘Onukwube’ often signify that the child’s parents had been the talk of the town. Another name like ‘Nkeiruka’ signifies that the child was born in tough times and that the parents are hopeful for a better future.
How religion affects Igbo names for girls
The child naming traditions haven’t changed so much with the coming of Christianity. Although many Christian parents choose Igbo names for girls that include the name of God (Chukwu or Chi), they still tend to hint at the circumstances surrounding the newborn’s conception and birth.
On rare occasions, some creative parents also give praise names to their children. Names such as ‘Ifenkili’, ‘Omalicha’. ‘Mma’ and ‘Ola’ are some of the most common praise Igbo names for girls. The names signify that the child is precious and priceless. Communities can go to war for such a child.
Some names are instructional in Igboland
The Igbos often give instructional Igbo names for girls. Such names seem to be instructing the child on the right path to take in life. For instance, a parent might name the child ‘Sopuruchukwu’, ‘Fechi’ or ‘Tochi’ because they want the child to respect God or Chukwu (which is the name the Igbos call God by).
A child who is named ‘Lotanna’ or ‘Jidenna’ must never forget his or her father.
Twins do not have special names, as is the case with the Yorubas. Parents use their discretion or give names that start with the same alphabet.
A girl’s name says a lot about her personality, history and destiny. So before you choose from the list of names available to you, see our comprehensive list of chic, pious, and beautiful Igbo names for girls. Have a fantastic time while choosing a suitable name for your newborn.
Igbo names for girls and the meaning of the names, from A-Z
A
Adaeze – the king’s first daughter
Akachukwu – in God’s hand
Adamma – Beautiful first daughter
Adaego – the first daughter who brings wealth or riches
Adaoma – good or beautiful first daughter
Ahunna – one with her father’s body or father’s look alike
Akunna – father’s wealth or father’s riches
B
Bianonyerem – come and stay with me
Binyerem or Binyelum – stay with me
C –
Chizitaram – God sent me
Chideziri – God wrote
Chibuzo – God comes first or God is the ultimate
Chinedu – God is leading or guiding me
Chiagoziem – God has blessed me
Chioma – good luck or Good God
Chibundu – God is life
Chimdi – My God Is alive
Chiamaka – God is good
Chinenye – It is God who gives
Chimamanda – my God will not fail
Chika – God is greater
Chizoba – God will keep saving me
Chinyere – God gave
E
Eberechi – God’s mercy
Ekemma – born on a fine Eke market day
Ekpereamaka – prayers are potent or it is good to pray
Ekene – praise
Esimnachi – I came from God
Ekwutosi – don’t slander me or stop spoiling my name
Ezinne – the good mother
Ezimma – the good mother
Ezichi – good God
F
Fechi – serve God or worship God
G
Ginikachukwu – who is mightier than God?
Ginikanwa – what is more precious than a child?
I
Ifeanyi – nothing is too difficult for God
Ihechukwu – the light of God
Ihunna – father’s face or father’s lookalike
Ifechukwu – the light of God
Ifedimma – a good thing
Ifenkili – beautiful to behold
Ifunanya – love
Ifeoma – the beautiful or good one
Ifeyinwa – nothing can be compared to a child
Ihuoma – the favored or blessed one
Ijeawele – Have a smooth journey
Ijemma – have a beautiful journey
J
Jachimma – praise God
K
Kairaluchukwu – let’s leave it to God
Kosisochukwu – as it pleases God
Kambili – Let me live
Kamsiyonna – God granted my request
Kamsoluchukwu – let me follow God
Kasarachi – tell God or confide in God
Kasiemobi – comfort me
Kelechi – thank God
L
Lebechi – look unto God
Lotachukwu – remember God
M
Mma – beautiful
Mmadiya – the one whose beauty makes her husband proud
Mkpulumma – the good seed
Mmasichukwu – the will of God
N
Nne – mother
Nnedimma – good mother
Nnenna – father’s mother
Nneka – mother is great
Nchekwube – Trust in God
Nkechi – owned by God
Ndidiamaka – patience is good
Nkeiruka – the future is brighter
O
Ogadimma – it will be well
Oluchi – God’s handiwork or God’s creation
Oma – good or beautiful
Ogechi – God’s time
Omasirichi – the one who pleases God
Obiageli – the one who has come to enjoy wealth
Ola – pearl
Olaedo – gold
Olaocha – silver
Olachi – God’s precious one
Olamma – beautiful pearl
S
Somtochukwu – praise God with me
Sopuruchukwu – respect God
Sochi – only God
U
Ugoeze – pride of the king
Uloaku – bank or a place where wealth is reserved
Ugommaeze – beautiful one who brings pride to the king
Z
Zara – God answered
Zikeoranachimdimma – show the world that God is good
Zinachimdimma – show that God is good
Resource: BBC News World Africa
Also Read: Igbo names for boys
This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com