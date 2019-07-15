Ijaw names are pleasing to the ears. They are also very symbolic. Want to give your children names that have deep meanings?

Ijaw names starting with ‘A’

Akpoebi – a good life

Anetorufa – Excellence

Awoala – leader of children

Awoalaye-ofori – There is nothing like a child

Awongo – Children bring wealth

Ayebabomote – praise God

Ayebaidobamo – God has brought me greatness

Ayebanua – Thank God

Ayebatari – The love of God

Ayetamaranbrakemi – God holds life

Ayiba tari – The love of God

Ayiba-deinyefa – There’s nothing as great as God

Ayiba-emomoemi – My God is with me.

Ayiba-eninidetei – God has shown me mercy

Ayiba-tari – The blessing of God

Ayiba-tonbra – The plan of God

Ayiba-womoemi – God is with us

Ayibapreye – The gift of God

Ayibaseinghe – God does not sleep

Ijaw names starting with ‘B’

Baratuipre – Helper

Beinmonyo – Fulfillment

Benatu – Family

Birakumo – Don’t forget about me

Brakemi – It’s in God’s hands

Brasin – Leave it to God

Bulokakotua – Hopeful

Ijaw names starting with ‘D’

Da omuna – God is never asleep

Daobomate – God has blessed

Daowanate – God hears you

Daowaninami – God with us

Derioteidou – Free from mockery

Dimbainimibofa – Who knows tomorrow?

Doubra – The is what God wants

Douere – Patience

Ijaw names starting with ‘E’

Ebi-akpo – Life is good

Ebiarede – I have seen pleasant a beautiful thing

Ebiarere – good gain

Ebiboseineyagha – This blessing is mine

Ebidisebofe – Everyone wants something good

Ebiegberi- Good news

Ebiere – Beautiful Lady

Ebiere – Beautiful woman

Ebieya – Your own is good

Ebikabowei – Accompanied by goodness

Ebiketon – Plan well

Ebimini – All will be well

Ebimoboere – Woman that brought wealth

Ebiowei – Kind one

Ebiowou – The right way

Ebipade – Blessing has arrived

Ebipade – Good luck

Ebipadie – It has been be achieved

Ebiperemene – It will be good for me

Ebisuode – Good things have come

Ebitare – Love is good

Ebiyipreye – May it be well with you

Egirigi – Greatness

Ekio – Wisdom/wise

Ekiyor – Wisdom/wise

Emomotimi – Be with me

Enai – Mine

Endutimi – Long life

Eyerinmene – Lively/outgoing

Ezoukumor – Walk steady

Ijaw names starting with ‘F’

Funebi – Knowledge is worthy

Funpere – Education is a fortune

Ijaw names starting with ‘I’

Ibigibo – A good mother

Imomotimi – Stay with me

Ina’ngo – My treasure/wealth

Iniye – Mine

Ijaw names starting with ‘K’

Kemelayefa – People are important

Kromor – Strong/powerful/energetic

Kurokeme – A strong man

Ijaw names starting with ‘N’

Nengimote – supreme

Ngoebiye – Wealth is great

Nimi – Wisdom/knowledge

Odounkakpo – live long

Ijaw names starting with ‘O’

Oifie – Our season has come

Okoba-ere – A good woman

Okobatin – Money tree

Okubo-ere – A wealthy woman

Ondotimi – Please stay alive

Owoufimiuowei – A man who opens the way

Owoufiniere – A woman who opens the way

Oyeinbirakemi – Everything is in the hand of God

Oyeinketonperemunu – God’s plans are perfect

Oyeinmiebi – God does good deeds

Oyinkuro – The power of God

Oyinmiesidou – The Lord has done it

Oyinnimi – The Lord knows

Oyinegberi – Gospel of God

Ijaw names starting with ‘P’

Pere-ere – A wealthy woman

Pere-owei – A wealthy man

Perekeme – A wealthy man

Perelayefa – There’s no one richer

Peremoboere – Good treasure

Pereotu – Wealthy people

Pereozoukumo – Don’t get desperate for wealth

Perepakerekere – There are many kinds of wealth

Poweide – Joy

Ijaw names starting with ‘S’

Seimieghan – Do not harm

Seipaleyagha – pure

Ijaw names starting with ‘T’

Tamarakarena – God has answered my prayers

Tamaraleyefa – None as great as God

Tamaramiemini – God will answer/God will do it

Tamarapreye – The gift of God

Tamarataena – God has answered my prayers

Tamaraudoubra – The will of God

Tamunusaki ibitam – The perfect time is God’s time

Tari – Love

Tarilayefa – There’s nothing like love

Teinane – God has answered

Timiebi – Be patient and you will be rich.

Timiebibo – Life is beautiful

Timioyeinkedi – Look up to God

Tokeere igien meiseifa – Pure/blameless

Tolumu – good counsel

Tonye- What God created

Torukro – Stay Strong

Tubokebima – A good Child

Ijaw names starting with ‘W’

Woyengi-momoemi – My God is with me

Ijaw names starting with ‘Y’

Yenimi-ere – A smart woman

Yoroakpo – Woman’s life

Ijaw names starting with ‘Z’

Zibepreyi – The gift of God

