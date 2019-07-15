Ijaw names are pleasing to the ears. They are also very symbolic. Want to give your children names that have deep meanings?
Your baby deserves a beautiful name
You can choose a fitting name from this list of beautiful Ijaw names!
Ijaw names starting with ‘A’
Akpoebi – a good life
Anetorufa – Excellence
Awoala – leader of children
Awoalaye-ofori – There is nothing like a child
Awongo – Children bring wealth
Ayebabomote – praise God
Ayebaidobamo – God has brought me greatness
Ayebanua – Thank God
Ayebatari – The love of God
Ayetamaranbrakemi – God holds life
Ayiba tari – The love of God
Ayiba-deinyefa – There’s nothing as great as God
Ayiba-emomoemi – My God is with me.
Ayiba-eninidetei – God has shown me mercy
Ayiba-tari – The blessing of God
Ayiba-tonbra – The plan of God
Ayiba-womoemi – God is with us
Ayibapreye – The gift of God
Ayibaseinghe – God does not sleep
Ijaw names starting with ‘B’
Baratuipre – Helper
Beinmonyo – Fulfillment
Benatu – Family
Birakumo – Don’t forget about me
Brakemi – It’s in God’s hands
Brasin – Leave it to God
Bulokakotua – Hopeful
Ijaw names starting with ‘D’
Da omuna – God is never asleep
Daobomate – God has blessed
Daowanate – God hears you
Daowaninami – God with us
Derioteidou – Free from mockery
Dimbainimibofa – Who knows tomorrow?
Doubra – The is what God wants
Douere – Patience
Ijaw names starting with ‘E’
Ebi-akpo – Life is good
Ebiarede – I have seen pleasant a beautiful thing
Ebiarere – good gain
Ebiboseineyagha – This blessing is mine
Ebidisebofe – Everyone wants something good
Ebiegberi- Good news
Ebiere – Beautiful Lady
Ebieya – Your own is good
Ebikabowei – Accompanied by goodness
Ebiketon – Plan well
Ebimini – All will be well
Ebimoboere – Woman that brought wealth
Ebiowei – Kind one
Ebiowou – The right way
Ebipade – Blessing has arrived
Ebipade – Good luck
Ebipadie – It has been be achieved
Ebiperemene – It will be good for me
Ebisuode – Good things have come
Ebitare – Love is good
Ebiyipreye – May it be well with you
Egirigi – Greatness
Ekio – Wisdom/wise
Ekiyor – Wisdom/wise
Emomotimi – Be with me
Enai – Mine
Endutimi – Long life
Eyerinmene – Lively/outgoing
Ezoukumor – Walk steady
Ijaw names starting with ‘F’
Funebi – Knowledge is worthy
Funpere – Education is a fortune
Ijaw names starting with ‘I’
Ibigibo – A good mother
Imomotimi – Stay with me
Ina’ngo – My treasure/wealth
Iniye – Mine
Ijaw names starting with ‘K’
Kemelayefa – People are important
Kromor – Strong/powerful/energetic
Kurokeme – A strong man
Ijaw names starting with ‘N’
Nengimote – supreme
Ngoebiye – Wealth is great
Nimi – Wisdom/knowledge
Odounkakpo – live long
Ijaw names starting with ‘O’
Oifie – Our season has come
Okoba-ere – A good woman
Okobatin – Money tree
Okubo-ere – A wealthy woman
Ondotimi – Please stay alive
Owoufimiuowei – A man who opens the way
Owoufiniere – A woman who opens the way
Oyeinbirakemi – Everything is in the hand of God
Oyeinketonperemunu – God’s plans are perfect
Oyeinmiebi – God does good deeds
Oyinkuro – The power of God
Oyinmiesidou – The Lord has done it
Oyinnimi – The Lord knows
Oyinegberi – Gospel of God
Ijaw names starting with ‘P’
Pere-ere – A wealthy woman
Pere-owei – A wealthy man
Perekeme – A wealthy man
Perelayefa – There’s no one richer
Peremoboere – Good treasure
Pereotu – Wealthy people
Pereozoukumo – Don’t get desperate for wealth
Perepakerekere – There are many kinds of wealth
Poweide – Joy
Ijaw names starting with ‘S’
Seimieghan – Do not harm
Seipaleyagha – pure
Ijaw names starting with ‘T’
Tamarakarena – God has answered my prayers
Tamaraleyefa – None as great as God
Tamaramiemini – God will answer/God will do it
Tamarapreye – The gift of God
Tamarataena – God has answered my prayers
Tamaraudoubra – The will of God
Tamunusaki ibitam – The perfect time is God’s time
Tari – Love
Tarilayefa – There’s nothing like love
Teinane – God has answered
Timiebi – Be patient and you will be rich.
Timiebibo – Life is beautiful
Timioyeinkedi – Look up to God
Tokeere igien meiseifa – Pure/blameless
Tolumu – good counsel
Tonye- What God created
Torukro – Stay Strong
Tubokebima – A good Child
Ijaw names starting with ‘W’
Woyengi-momoemi – My God is with me
Ijaw names starting with ‘Y’
Yenimi-ere – A smart woman
Yoroakpo – Woman’s life
Ijaw names starting with ‘Z’
Zibepreyi – The gift of God
Ijaw names are beautiful! Go ahead and choose a name for your child.
This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com