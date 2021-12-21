RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The history and importance of Ile-Ife to the Yorubas

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

When it comes to the historicity of the Yorubas, Ile-Ife is very important.

Ile Ife is also famous for its artwork [Africanhistory]
Ile Ife is also famous for its artwork [Africanhistory]

According to Yoruba mythology, it is the garden of Eden for the Yorubas; where civilisation began. It was at Ile-Ife that the gods descended into the earth.

Recommended articles

This ancient city dates back to 500 B.C and it is the oldest Yoruba city in the world located currently in Osun State, Nigeria.

Ile-Ife means the land of expansion or dispersion. Ife was believed to have been founded by the sons of Olodumare; Oduduwa and Obatala. Obatala reportedly created humans on the earth.

Although Obatala was the actual first king of Ife, he was deposed by his brother Oduduwa, who became known as the first king of Ife and who established it as the seat of the Yoruba kingdom.

However, history has a different story to tell. It is believed that the area now known as Ile-Ife was first inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group but Oduduwa and his people came in, fought them and caused them to move to the east.

Historians also believe that Oduduwa came from Egypt or Mecca and did not descend from heaven.

Ile-Ife is also important because it is believed to be the seat of the Ooni of Ife, who many believe to be the traditional ruler of all Yorubas. The ruling seat is believed to have gone on for eight centuries.

Even though Benin City and Old Oyo kingdom and their kings rose in prominence and military strength they could not usurp the important position that Ile-Ife held in Yoruba history and mythology because its reverence is more spiritual and religious.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to make white rice and chicken curry sauce

How to make white rice and chicken curry sauce

Cheap and easy skincare routine for men under N10,000

Cheap and easy skincare routine for men under N10,000

The history and importance of Ile-Ife to the Yorubas

The history and importance of Ile-Ife to the Yorubas

Ikokore: Here's how to make this Ijebu staple dish

Ikokore: Here's how to make this Ijebu staple dish

Top 5 fashionable male celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top 5 fashionable male celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Shatu Garko makes history, becomes first Hijabi model to win Miss Nigeria

Shatu Garko makes history, becomes first Hijabi model to win Miss Nigeria

Facts, stats that show that women cheat more than men

Facts, stats that show that women cheat more than men

5 natural foods to help boost your sex life

5 natural foods to help boost your sex life

Ladies! Here are top signs that you satisfy your man sexually

Ladies! Here are top signs that you satisfy your man sexually