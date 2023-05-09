The sports category has moved to a new website.

The hilarious origin story of these 5 popular places in Lagos

Temi Iwalaiye

The way these places in Lagos got their names will make you laugh.

Do you know how they came up with their names? Here are the meanings of some places in Lagos.

The colonial governor of Lagos, William McCoskry had a red beard but his name was difficult for the Yorubas to pronounce, so they began referring to him as "a red-bearded man" or "Oyinbo to pon ni agbon" (Apon l'agbon), which is Yoruba for "a man with a red beard." Later, it changed to Apongbon.

Magodo is now a neighbourhood for the rich and middle class, but it was once considered a holy and consecrated ground. One of the many taboos observed by the locals was "Ma gun odo," which translates to "Don't pound," which prohibited the use of mortars and pestles.

When the British invaded Lagos in 1885, they came with a cannon and it generated a very loud roar that could be heard across Lagos streets. "A gidi n gbinnn" was how the sound was described by the people, that is how the name Agidingbi came to be.

Ojota is a popular bus stop in Lagos [Twitter]
Ojota is a popular bus stop in Lagos [Twitter]

Ojota is a popular bus stop in Lagos, but here's how it got its name. In the late 18th century, Ojota served as a military outpost where they practised shooting drills, because of the numerous gunfire they heard, the place came to be known as "Oju Ota" which means "Bullet Spots" in Yoruba. Later, it was changed to Ojota.

One of the principles of land law is the first settlers own the land. The early settlers in an area outside Lagos were the Egba people from Abeokuta. So, they gave this area of Lagos its name. First known as "Abule awon egba" (literally, "Village of Egba People") in Yoruba now it has been shortened to Abule Egba.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.



