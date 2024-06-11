The health dangers of eating bananas in the morning

Here’s why you should never eat only bananas in the morning

Bananas are generally not recommended for consumption on an empty stomach, which is usually how our stomachs are in the morning. This is due to their high sugar content.

Blood sugar spike

Dietitian Lauren Manaker warns that the high sugar content can cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels, leading to a crash in blood sugar levels. This can cause tiredness, mood issues, and even unease or anxiety.

Manaker states that yellow bananas may be worse on an empty stomach than green, unripe ones due to their higher resistant starch and dietary fibre content. As bananas ripen, their fibre content decreases, leading to a simpler sugar content which can spike blood sugar and potentially cause a sugar crash or mild fatigue.

Affects the heart

The American Heart Association warns that patients should monitor potassium consumption closely, as potassium-rich foods like bananas can interfere with high blood pressure and heart failure medications.

How to eat bananas in the morning

If you have to eat bananas in the morning, they shouldn’t be eaten alone.

Bananas can be paired with other protein-rich foods to round out your meal, support blood sugar regulation, improve satiety, and reduce hunger between meals.