ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The health dangers of eating bananas in the morning

Temi Iwalaiye

Bananas are generally healthy as they contain vitamins and bioactive compounds, but eating them in the morning can be dangerous.

Health dangers of eating bananas in the morning [shuttershock]
Health dangers of eating bananas in the morning [shuttershock]

Since bananas contain 25% sugar, they can cause some havoc in the body in the morning.

Recommended articles

Bananas are generally not recommended for consumption on an empty stomach, which is usually how our stomachs are in the morning. This is due to their high sugar content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dietitian Lauren Manaker warns that the high sugar content can cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels, leading to a crash in blood sugar levels. This can cause tiredness, mood issues, and even unease or anxiety.

Manaker states that yellow bananas may be worse on an empty stomach than green, unripe ones due to their higher resistant starch and dietary fibre content. As bananas ripen, their fibre content decreases, leading to a simpler sugar content which can spike blood sugar and potentially cause a sugar crash or mild fatigue.

The American Heart Association warns that patients should monitor potassium consumption closely, as potassium-rich foods like bananas can interfere with high blood pressure and heart failure medications.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have to eat bananas in the morning, they shouldn’t be eaten alone.

Bananas can be paired with other protein-rich foods to round out your meal, support blood sugar regulation, improve satiety, and reduce hunger between meals.

ALSO READ: When is the right time to eat banana?

Some healthy breakfast ideas that include bananas include frozen banana bites with yoghurt and nut butter, Greek yoghurt with bananas and chia seeds, a protein smoothie with spinach and berries, and frozen banana or oatmeal topped with nuts, seeds, and sliced bananas.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The health dangers of eating bananas in the morning

The health dangers of eating bananas in the morning

5 delicious Nigerian stews that don't need tomatoes

5 delicious Nigerian stews that don't need tomatoes

Simple exercises to get rid of stubborn arm fat

Simple exercises to get rid of stubborn arm fat

Nigerian chef seeks to break Guinness World Record for longest barbecue marathon

Nigerian chef seeks to break Guinness World Record for longest barbecue marathon

8 upcoming Ghanaian festivals and their historical relevance

8 upcoming Ghanaian festivals and their historical relevance

Fathers are not appreciated enough because of these six reasons

Fathers are not appreciated enough because of these six reasons

5 health benefits short people enjoy that tall people don't

5 health benefits short people enjoy that tall people don't

Effective tips to find the right comb for your hair type

Effective tips to find the right comb for your hair type

Beware, these 4 foods turn toxic in the refrigerator

Beware, these 4 foods turn toxic in the refrigerator

10 most dangerous foods in the world — you'll be surprised what's on the list

10 most dangerous foods in the world — you'll be surprised what's on the list

How to make women orgasm in 3 minutes using kunyaza sex style from Central Africa

How to make women orgasm in 3 minutes using kunyaza sex style from Central Africa

If you hate Mondays, here are 7 tricks to help you overcome your hate

If you hate Mondays, here are 7 tricks to help you overcome your hate

Pulse Sports

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond

Top 10 diamond producing countries in Africa

10 smallest African countries by land mass

10 smallest African countries by land mass

Avocados

3 simple tricks to help you preserve your avocados

Worst blackouts in history [freepik]

What's the longest time a country spent without electricity? 5 worst blackouts ever