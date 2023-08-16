ADVERTISEMENT
The Gambia beats Nigeria others to win the Jollof competition at West African Food Festival

Temi Iwalaiye

It turns out Gambian jollof is better than Nigerian, Ghanaian, and Liberian jollof.

The Gambia won the Jollof competition [Twitter/relishedrecipe}
The Gambia won the Jollof competition [Twitter/relishedrecipe}

The purpose of the West African Food Festival is to showcase the rich and diverse culinary cultures of West Africa. The festival ran from Wednesday, August 9, to Monday, August 14, 2023.

Indigenous meal exhibitions, city tours, master classes, contests, and performances by the people of the participating nations were among the attractions of the six-day convention. At the event, there were eight competitions, four master classes, and food and wine tastings.

Participants at the Jollof competition [Twitter/africafactszone]
Participants at the Jollof competition [Twitter/africafactszone] Pulse Nigeria
Many Nigerians online appear to be disappointed by the Gambians' victory, although it's no surprise that they did. Gambia's victory in numerous Jollof rice competitions can be attributed to its unique cooking style, which occasionally omits tomatoes. Their Jollof rice recipe features a delightful combination of mustard, fish, and various seasonings, setting it apart from the rest.

