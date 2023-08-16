The Gambia beats Nigeria others to win the Jollof competition at West African Food Festival

The purpose of the West African Food Festival is to showcase the rich and diverse culinary cultures of West Africa. The festival ran from Wednesday, August 9, to Monday, August 14, 2023.

Indigenous meal exhibitions, city tours, master classes, contests, and performances by the people of the participating nations were among the attractions of the six-day convention. At the event, there were eight competitions, four master classes, and food and wine tastings.

Pulse Nigeria

