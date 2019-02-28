These are seven of our best breakfast spots popular for their food as well as style.

Breakfast is the most essential meal of the day, why not do it in style?

Lumena Cafe

Lumena cafe is a small coffee and tea shop tucked at a corner on 28 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. You can enjoy quality coffee and pastries at very affordable prices in the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The shop also has wifi.

Tea Room lekki

The tearoom is the first tea joint in Lagos, serving hot beverages and desserts to eager customers. The restaurants attracts loads of people who want to try their array of bread, pastries, hot beverages, as well as take pictures by their amazing floral decor!

Pancake hub

Pancake hub is quite popular for its large platters, variety and affordability. You can find the signature fluffy pancakes at their store at no 17 Jibowu Street, Lagos, Nigeria.

Cactus Restaurant

From breakfast to lunch to dinner or to cakes, you can fulfill all your cravings at 20/24 Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos. Enjoy your breakfast in the huge space while getting a nice view of the lagoon.

Craft Gourmet by Lou Baker

Craft Gourmet is a cute open kitchen dining located on the 3rd Floor of Mega Plaza,14 Idowu Martins Street off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island. It serves up a variety of pastries, desserts and hot beverage, and is one of the best place to have an English breakfast and spend time alone as well as with colleagues, friends, and family.

La Brioche

La Brioche is a Parisian themed pastry shop and café for freshly baked pasteries and desserts. It is cute, dainty and offers such a dining experience in its small spot at 22b Musa Yar'adua Street, Victoria Island, that make customers keep coming back. You can find sweet and savoury options for breakfast and brunch or just a little snack.

Jazzhole

The famous but reclusive meeting spot for people of the arts also offers small platters of snacks and pastry, and hot beverages. You can eat your breakfast while listening to the calming sounds coming from the speakers or reading from the extensive library.