The best visa-free countries for Nigerians going on a vacation

A good way to save money when it comes to travel costs is to go to countries that don’t require visas for Nigerians to visit.

Benin Republic
Benin Republic

Going on a vacation is all fun and nice until it’s time to pay for the expenses, then you’ll probably start reconsidering some options.

The truth is that it’s easier to look forward to the idea of a vacation than it is to actually plan one, especially when it involves getting a visa. Before you know it, you’re almost emptying your account.

No doubt, most of us will jump at any option that presents a vacation experience that’s cheaper and of course, through legal means. In some cases, it could mean getting cheaper flights, and in other cases, choosing countries that don’t require visas for Nigerians who are visiting.

So, if you still plan on going for a vacation before the end of the year, here are a few countries that Nigerians can visit without a visa.

When it comes to beautiful vacation spots in Africa, The Gambia is one of them. It is well known for its exotic beaches and abundant wildlife, giving you enough fun activities to do while your holiday lasts.

Banjul, capital city of The Gambia
Banjul, capital city of The Gambia Banjul, capital city of The Gambia BI Africa

Zanzibar is not just any location, it’s an island with beautiful views like the natural scenery of plants, blue beaches, and amazing luxury resorts that will give you relaxation vibes. It provides the perfect atmosphere for a lovely holiday.

Zanzibar
Zanzibar Pulse

Cape Verde might not be one of the famous places in West Africa, but it has some of the best islands and destinations with friendly weather for that perfect vacation.

Cape Verde
Cape Verde ece-auto-gen

Talk of a country with amazing historic places to visit, lots of wildlife and safari, Kenya definitely comes to mind. So, one thing is sure when you visit, you’re not likely to get bored any time soon.

Kenya
Kenya Daniel Kandie

Although a lot of Nigerians visit the Benin Republic by taking illegal borders, you can actually enter the country freely by taking the approved border, and even get your passport stamped without a visa, of course.

Thankfully, there are lots of lovely tourist sites in the country to make your stay worth with.

The best visa-free countries for Nigerians going on a vacation

