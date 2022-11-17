RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLaplandiaVodka: It was a remarkable night of glitz and glam as the world's purest premium liquor - Laplandia Vodka, brought together an intimate golden dining experience among highly celebrated celebrities, influencers and socialites in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria.

The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.

Recommended articles

The golden night of shots and cheers united different personalities from diverse spheres similar to the unique 8 flavours of Laplandia Vodka and treated them to a luscious 3-course meal.

The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria

As the night went on with great conversations, guest expressed their highs and celebratory groundbreaking moments of the year and every reason to Cheers! to Triumph with Laplandia Vodka with the dashing ambience, great music, and Laplandia Vodka’s curated cocktails, igniting taste buds all through the night.

The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria

You can get the best Vodka in the world, Laplandia Vodka in its unique 8 flavours Espresso Shot, Lingonberry, Bilberry, Mint, Coconut, Artesian water, Cloudberry, Lemon and Lingonberry at selected stores nationwide such as Prince Ebeano Supermarket - All Outlets, Bazaar Supermarket - All outlets, Karma Supermarket - All outlets, Blenco Supermarket - All outlets, Skymart Supermarket - Skymall Sangotedo, Wine Nation Admiralty Way Lekki, Adiba Supermarket - All outlets, Hartleys Supermarket - All outlets, Spar Supermarket - All outlets nationwide, De Prince Supermarket Magodo, Shopper’s Express Supermarket Magodo.

See more photos below

The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka.
The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka. Pulse Nigeria

_----_

#FeatureByLaplandiaVodka

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka

The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka

Neutrals: Why brown is the new black

Neutrals: Why brown is the new black

How to turn down s*x without hurting your partner's feelings

How to turn down s*x without hurting your partner's feelings

Get Care is revitalizing digital healthcare access and delivery in Nigeria

Get Care is revitalizing digital healthcare access and delivery in Nigeria

Okafor's Law: Is this relationship theory a myth or reality?

Okafor's Law: Is this relationship theory a myth or reality?

4 strange sexual traditions that are still practised in Africa

4 strange sexual traditions that are still practised in Africa

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Tribaverse: A festival for music, arts, culture, and positive change

Tribaverse: A festival for music, arts, culture, and positive change

Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill

Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

Drinking coffee [gettyimages]

5 foods you should not eat on an empty stomach

Foods for breaking your fast [Al arabiya english]

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

Vagina health: 5 foods to help rejuvenate this female organ [Cosmopolitan]

5 foods to help with vagina rejuvenation